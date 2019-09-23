Jim Douglas: Justices with family court experience needed (Opinion)

The September 2018 term of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has just closed at the beginning of this month, September 2019.
According to the high court’s own statistics, available on its website, of the 347 opinions published within that year, only 14 were family law/divorce related. Of those 14, only one was a signed (published) opinion, that will serve as a precedent. The other 13 decisions were what are called memorandum rulings, which have little or no precedential value, or which offer scant guidance for lawyers or litigants. Those 14 family law cases together represent only 4 percent of all rulings by the Supreme Court in the last year. This is unconscionable.
Again, the Supreme Court’s own data collections for preceding years reveal and accentuate this misalignment of priorities. In 2016, there were 996 total appeals filed with the Supreme Court, of which 737 were civil cases (domestic, workers compensation, administrative). Family law related cases occupied 34.5 percent of the latter number. Family law cases had a 99 percent clearance rate.
The following year, 2017, there were 946 total appeals filed, or 50 cases fewer, of which there were 696 such civil appeal cases. Of the 696 figure, family law disputes constituted 44 percent, or a 9.5 percent increase over 2016, yet the Supreme Court’s clearance rate dropped 20 percentile points to 79 percent. Given the disposal rate of 4 percent to date, the year of 2018 will prove to be abysmally and indefensibly lower.
But there is a deeper concern than the suggestions of mere numbers. How many of the appellate justices (with one exception), who currently sit on appeals from Family Court, have had substantial family law experience? Why should the person on the street care about this when voting for judicial candidates? Why is divorce and marriage dissolution important in the day-to-day affairs of our state?
Nationwide statistics have shown, generally speaking, that, aside from traffic and vehicular infractions, the average person’s single lifetime encounter with the law of his or her jurisdiction will be a domestic relations law case of some nature. Each reader should ask himself or herself the following questions: How many people do I know who have dealt with a major crime? On the other hand, how many people do I know that have had to deal with divorce, domestic violence, child support collection, child custody, grandparent rights, LGBTQ issues or guardianship matters? Compare the numbers and the answer is self-evident.
Interestingly, the CDC/NCHS National Vital Statistics System reports that West Virginia is second only to Nevada, and tied with Arkansas and Oklahoma, as the states with the highest divorce rates in the country.
The upshot is that families are the essential fabric of a civilized society, and the effects of domestic relations upheaval and divorce on children cannot be overstated. Experienced family court judges, and indeed family law itself, salve the oaken timbers of family unit continuity so necessary to our state’s future. That is why we need desperately to elect a justice or justices to the West Virginia Supreme Court who have had meaningful family law experience, and a dedication, or at the very least, a recognition, of the pressing need to promptly address these vital cases. Society expects it, justice demands it. After all, what is more important than families and children to the West Virginia Supreme Court? Car wrecks, broken contracts or boundary disputes? I think not.