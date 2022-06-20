On Nov. 6, 2015, driving home with her children from a basketball game, Texas judge July Kocurek was ambushed and shot in her driveway. Thankfully, she and her children survived.
Earlier this month, late Wisconsin judge John Roemer was not so lucky. He was found in his residence bound with zip ties, dead from two gunshots to the head.
Just over 10 days ago, vigilant U.S. Marshals thwarted what could have been a deadly incident in a reported plot against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Not all judicial assailants are deranged right-wing militants, freed criminals or disgruntled litigants, and their lethal attacks can cause collateral and unintended, but still irreversible, casualties.
Take Roy Hollander, a self-proclaimed anti-feminist lawyer, who, in a July 20, 2020, attempted an assassination of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas, but, instead, fatally shot her 20-year-old son who answered the doorbell, then critically wounded her husband while she was in another part of the family dwelling.
Family court judges, who handle emotionally charged and sensitive cases like disputed divorces and contested child custody, could statistically appear to be more likely targets of violence and physical attacks. Who can forget the 1983 in-court killing of Illinois domestic-relations court judge Henry Gentile by a divorce litigant who had hidden a weapon inside of his wheelchair? Or the 1984 Parramatta Family Court bombing murders in Australia?
In our omnipresent assault-weaponized world, family court judges are the softest of targets. Why? Some may say it is partly because they are looked down upon by litigants, and partly because they are held in lower esteem by their upper judiciary colleagues, particularly the highest administrative courts. As a result, dangerously deficient security arrangements leave family court judges highly vulnerable to assault.
Nowhere is that more nearly true than in Kanawha County. Here, circuit judges enjoy a ground-level, electronically controlled-access parking area surrounded by a 9-foot-high metal fence. Compare that relatively ample security with family court judges, who must bring their automobiles to rest in a multi-level, dimly lit, open-walled, multiple entrance, public-access parking building.
Moreover, within their fortified parking spaces, the circuit judges have only to travel a few feet from their smartly appointed vehicles to a limited-access elevator that takes them to their secure quarters. Meanwhile, on the same given day, family court judges and their office personnel are compelled to walk, openly, along a public street an additional measure or considerable space (where an assailant could be lurking in the shadows) to the dubious safety of the doorway to their general offices.
In short, Kanawha family court judges, and their staff, must run a lonely gauntlet of a good linear and ominous distance from car door to office door. Sure, there are bailiffs, but are a sufficient number stationed inside the garage or outside the building? Of course, there are several cameras, but banks of cameras must be constantly monitored, and, more importantly, no camera has ever been known to disarm a depraved person bent on mischief.
And that’s not all, folks. Because of established safety procedures, circuit judges do not have to walk past warring or unsatisfied parties or irritated lawyers inside the courthouse to access their chambers, but Kanawha County family court judges must scurry past conference rooms, scowling divorce litigants in uncomfortable chairs and expectant attorneys, through seemingly long and generally populated hallways, just to gain the shelter of their inner sanctuary.
The circuit judges are not to be blamed, for they seek and expect protection, as do the family court judges. Who, then, is responsible for this glaring disparity of disinterest and apparent apathy? Is there a security hypocrisy here? Are family court judges and their support teams, who handle the most important cases (families and children), less entitled to safekeeping?
Speaking for myself only, I ask a question: Does the administrative pinnacle of the state judiciary, namely the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, appear to be satisfied with the risk level to Kanawha County family court judges, given the number of years that this intolerable safety issue has existed? Is that complacency well-advised in our well-armed nation? Will the often employed and now daily recited “thoughts and prayers” suffice for decedents’ families or survivors, should a tragedy occur involving a family court judge or his/her workforce in Kanawha County?
As Nitya Prakash, in some variation, was reported to have remarked: “The world judges judges by the decisions they make, but the world never knows the options that they had beforehand.”
With no little trepidation and a great deal of hesitancy, I am painfully cognizant that the spatial information provided herein might actually aid some nefarious malefactor in executing an evil design, but if that same reprehensible event were to occur because of the known deficiencies outlined above, wouldn’t the greater sin have been not bringing those same inadequacies to light before something happens? Isn’t the new 21st-century mantra: “If you see something, say something?”
I have seen something, and now I have said something.