A recent subject discussed in fashionable intellectual circles and adopted as a dulcet-toned policy in large corporate board rooms, and politically conscious government institutions alike, is diversity, equity and inclusion.
I do not cast doubt upon the meritorious objectives and sedulous activities of these bodies, and their well-intentioned constituents, to bring enablement, opportunity and acceptance to historically oppressed, marginalized or dismissed persons, especially in the categories of sex and ethnic heritage. I agree that an expiation is long overdue.
I do, however, take issue that the gallant inclusion crusades seem, currently at least, to be limited to embracing and championing the group representatives of obvious physical differences. Succinctly, diversity, equity and inclusion in West Virginia, in general, and Kanawha County, in particular, appears to be solidly tethered to gender and race.
Is there hypocrisy here, or, conversely, truth? Why should inclusion be so two-dimensional? Is this myopic manifestation elitism in another more sophisticated or insidious form? Why are other creeds and cultures unrecognized, or are they simply not in vogue at present? Ambrose Bierce, the third-best writer in the modern English language (Thomas Hardy and Ernest Hemingway being first and second, respectively), wryly observed in his “Devil’s Dictionary” that the noun “fashion” was defined as “a despot whom the wise ridicule and obey.”
After an obviously extended preparatory discourse, I speak here of our Islamic brothers and sisters. Although only 1% of all Americans are of the Islamic faith, there are numerous, born and proselyte, Muslim Americans who have contributed much to our noble experiment in equality, and otherwise have been civically, economically and philanthropically engaged. Examples include columnist Fareed Zakaria, the late professor of English at Yale, Sara Suleri, and TV personality and recent Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Converted Muslim Americans are equally well-known, with an honor roll comprised of sports figures Muhammed Ali, Mike Tyson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; and entertainers Janet Jackson, Dave Chappelle and Ellen Burstyn; and YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim, to name a few.
But it is more than this. I have been a visitor to the mosque in South Charleston on many occasions since 2016, the last time being earlier this month, where there are more doctors in the congregation than on “Grey’s Anatomy.” At this service, partially conducted in English, the imam spoke of Taqwa, or God Consciousness. I was struck by the similarity to the Christian Golden Rule. There also were detailed references to the Five Pillars of Islam, which bore a good parallel to the Jewish and Christian 10 Commandments, and the Beatitudes. Not believing in coincidence, this past Sunday at the Christ Church United Methodist, where I am a member, the Rev. Jay Parkins extolled the virtues of doing no harm and doing good.
Winston Churchill is said to have remarked in the 1940s: “Facts are better than dreams.” But instead, I say: Can we not combine the two on behalf of our Muslim neighbors in inclusion initiatives? Can we dissolve any inconsistencies in diversity applications? Is there a contrarian lesson to be learned here?
Yes. We should not regret the things we have done, but rather, we should regret the things we haven’t done. We should not be guilt-ridden by how we have lived, but rather, we should be reflective of how we haven’t lived. We should not be bothered by what we’ve said to someone, we should be worried about what we haven’t said to someone.
Let us in Kanawha County be an example to the rest of West Virginia. Let us assimilate Muslims into our community. If we preach diversity, equity and inclusion, let us live it. Fairness, humanity and empathy argue for it, Islam and Christianity expect it.
Jim Douglas is a Kanawha County Family Court judge.