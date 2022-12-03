Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Reparations to certain ethnic groups, such as African Americans, seem to be a cyclical discussion of the day.

Discourse, positive and negative, has attained a crescendo in political attention. It has forged a sound place in our national narrative. Some proponents say it is long overdue and the debt of history. Others say the country cannot afford it, or no one who was an enslaved person, their children or possibly their grandchildren, are left alive to justify receipt of its intended benefits.

Jim Douglas is a Kanawha County Family Court judge.

