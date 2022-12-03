Reparations to certain ethnic groups, such as African Americans, seem to be a cyclical discussion of the day.
Discourse, positive and negative, has attained a crescendo in political attention. It has forged a sound place in our national narrative. Some proponents say it is long overdue and the debt of history. Others say the country cannot afford it, or no one who was an enslaved person, their children or possibly their grandchildren, are left alive to justify receipt of its intended benefits.
The 1619 Project (the year of commencement of slavery in the New World) and the Black Lives Matter movement demonstrate a commitment to ensuring that the reparations concept does not fade from the public consciousness. In a tenuous connection by this writer, George Will, columnist for the Washington Post recently, had a well-scribed column published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on “identity entrepreneurs,” citing the phrase coined by law professor David Bernstein. I take no position on that issue.
Yet, no such effective voice has been raised on behalf of Native Americans or Japanese Americans, who have certainly been as victimized as African Americans in the long and tortuous tale of this nation. Without taking a position on the merits of reparations for other past peoples’ injuries, as stated above, I seek to provide a small remedy for this glaring oversight. So, let us examine the experiences of these two neglected and often forgotten ethnic groups.
We have been steeped, seasoned, embroiled and entertainment-trained in the culture of the gallant Redman and the painted and pagan “Injun”, worthy of our admiration and, at the same time, our condescension and contempt. Many of us can recall the James Fenimore Cooper Leatherstocking classics such as “The Last of the Mohicans,” juxtaposed against the leather loin cloths of Geronimo and the broken, pidgin English of Tonto in “The Lone Ranger.” In truth, our country’s relations with the Native Americans, long before and definitely after 1619, have been marked with treachery, outright and condoned theft of traditional native lands, and a rounding-up and displacement of whole indigenous peoples to concentration camps the U.S. has pejoratively referred to as “Reservations.”
Perhaps the recent renaming or rebranding of the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins sports teams are notable efforts initiating a reversal of four centuries of this prevailing geographical error and social perversion.
If any racial classes are entitled to substantial reparations, Native Americans, in historical retrospect, should be among the first in line. But, again, Native Americans are subject to the identical objection against reparations for African Americans — the cost for such a large, present day group and the absence of any living victims of these long-ago heinous crimes against persons of color.
None of these oppositional arguments are available, however, for denying access to reparations, if established, to Japanese Americans.
As a word of explanation, the West Coast persons of Japanese extraction were divided into two age-related categories: the issei were first generation immigrants from Japan who came to the western U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries; and the nisei, who were children of the issei, born in the U.S., many of whom did not even speak Japanese, but only English.
Many people today are only vaguely aware of the U.S. internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, just after Imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. Lately, George Takei, the unflappable helmsman, Mr. Sulu, on “Star Trek,” himself a child interred, has raised public awareness of the palpable blight, if not shrieking wail of injustice, perpetrated upon these Asian Americans.
Reading “The Eagles of Heart Mountain” by Bradford Pearson, one is frankly appalled by the government’s racially implemented policies, strategies and pogroms, which were extreme, even given the war climate and the invasion frenzy of the time, and not entirely unlike other oppressed populations in the 1940s.
For instance, after Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese Americans had to wear numbered tags on their outer garments in public. Pearson also chronicles that after having their California farms sold for pennies on the dollar, their businesses closed and even their motor vehicles confiscated “for the war effort,” 7,182 of the nearly 19,000 internees were housed for six months (while awaiting transition to more permanent and snowy Wyoming facilities) in the horse stables of the Santa Anita Park Race Track. Their accommodations reeked of eight years of equine urine and feces. There, the hapless Japanese American evacuees were afforded the dubious luxuries of cloth mattresses over straw, a gulag food allowance of 39 cents per person per day, and one roll of toilet paper per four internees per week.
Hawaii, nevertheless, devised the most despicable, inexcusable, deplorable, odious and disgraceful (there are not enough negative comparative words of degree in the standard English thesaurus) measure that was the darkest chapter in this shameful episode of American history. When penniless Japanese Americans in the future Aloha State were fined for violating curfew or letting the candles in home shrines burn past lights-out, or having stove flames too bright, they were offered, in the place of specie, the oft-used penalty payment option of donating their blood.
Despite this ongoing travesty, American nisei did not shrink from making notable and praiseworthy contributions, often in another form of their blood, to American military defense and interests. Witness the recent passing of Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura, 97, a New Mexico citizen, who was nicknamed “Hershey” because a childhood teacher could not pronounce his given name.
In deference to honesty, one must acknowledge that Japanese Americans were not systematically mass murdered, as were Jews and Romani in World War II, but the daily life indignities and privations bore a ghostly similarity, with one important distinction — these reprehensible, government-sponsored acts were visited upon American citizens living on American soil. Their only crime was their race. It was not one of our finer moments in the American experience. When the noble saga of the American experiment in democracy and equality is sung to unborn generations, one is hopeful that in any compensation to wronged American races, would entitle the Japanese Americans to an equal if not a favored place at the reparations table.
The justification for such preference is most important: a number of the imprisoned nisei children, although now in their 80s and 90s, are still alive and could spiritually and economically benefit from a generous slice of any reparations pie. Living and elderly Japanese Americans should not die with the sordid memory that the sole rationale for their collective “relocation” and incarceration was that they, aside from being different, happened to have had an ancestry in common with our then enemies.
Because we have failed to follow our moral compass, this, now, is our moral imperative clearly revealed.