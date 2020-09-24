Daily, I read about a government leader or public health official demanding more testing whenever there is an uptick in COVID–19 infections (symptomatic and asymptomatic). I wonder why? I could understand testing to learn more about the demographics of the population at increased risk, a surveillance function. However, the implication is that increased testing will stem the increased morbidity tide. Will it? It depends.
As an example, consider a four-boat fishing fleet many miles from shore that discovers an unusually large concentration of fish. They would like to increase the harvest of this unexpected large supply. Would the knee-jerk reaction be, we need more bait? Is there anymore room to store more fish? Are extra hands and rigs to increase fishing activity available? Is there any way to get more bait to the boats in the time required? Does the fleet have more boats and fishermen it can call up and get to the site in time? Is more bait the answer? It depends.
Calling for more testing bait should be related to our ability to effectively use it to prevent morbidity. It can do so only with highly-effective mechanisms in place to assure contact tracing and isolation/quarantine of cases and contacts. How well are we doing?
A simple Google search for the results of contact tracing effectiveness and isolation/quarantine compliance reveals numerous worldwide reports. The variation in success is striking. A few states and countries approach 80% success in reaching those who test positive and their contacts as well as instituting and assuring appropriate quarantine/isolation. Others are near 20%.
Within the U.S., the average percentage of positive cases reached is probably above 50% but it is unknown how many cases are followed to assure compliance with recommended isolation and retesting. One Seattle study revealed only about 20% compliance with quarantine recommendations. The number of contacts named by each case is as low as 0.4 in some jurisdictions and rarely exceeds one or two, much lower than the six to eight contacts reported by successful programs. Even with these low numbers, the number of contacts reached, tested and instructed is usually below 25% in most jurisdictions. How many comply with quarantine instructions is largely unknown.
Lag time in returning test results and lack of use of automated tracking devices are most often mentioned as major barriers to improved effectiveness. Automated tracking devices raise privacy concerns by many in the population already hesitant to participate in tracking. Inadequate staff and training, cultural reluctance to participate and inability or unwillingness to identify contacts are others. Whether government-enforced quarantine mandates would make conditions better or worse is still being debated. Some fear it will even further reduce the number of contacts named.
Obviously, each jurisdiction would need to determine its own numbers and the contributing factors to decide if increased testing is a worthwhile investment. Certainly, the average contacts per case needs to approach six to eight seen in successful jurisdictions and the rate of reaching/instructing/monitoring cases and contacts needs to be above 80%. Cheaper, but lower sensitivity, “home” testing might reduce costs but will also increase personnel and other costs of reaching and retesting positives with PCR tests to confirm any positive.
Many factors contribute to largely ineffective programs in various jurisdictions. However, it makes little sense to increase testing if a jurisdiction’s current program cannot effectively handle the current load. That is just wasting testing bait.