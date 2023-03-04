The mission of all West Virginia hospitals, regardless of size and location, is to provide quality care to patients and advance health in their communities. Over the last several years, West Virginians have seen firsthand how our health care workers and hospitals have stepped up to the plate to meet this mission.
Today, West Virginia hospitals are navigating a deeply altered landscape and are contending with many significant challenges. One of the more immediate challenges on the state level involves poor reimbursement from the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), the state health insurance plan for public employees and others. Fortunately, policymakers have taken notice and are demonstrating strong leadership to address this challenge and ensure access to care. They’re engaging in tough conversations and advancing meaningful solutions.
The West Virginia Senate took decisive action by passing Senate Bill 268, an enormous step to help stabilize hospitals and ensure access to care for West Virginians. This bill provides for PEIA’s long-term stability, and it sets the payment rate for hospitals and other health care providers at a minimum level of 110% of the Medicare payment rate. Combined with ensuring the long-term financial solvency of PEIA, this step helps support critical hospital services for not only the more than 230,000 enrollees of the program but for all West Virginians.
Further, it will help provide hospitals the resources to recruit and retain doctors, nurses and other health care providers, and ensure quality care to all West Virginians.
Gov. Jim Justice, too, has exhibited strong leadership by dedicating funding in his state budget to increase PEIA payments to hospitals. We are extremely grateful for his commitment to protecting health care delivery and we look forward to working with the House of Delegates as they continue work on SB 268.
Why is this bill important? In West Virginia, 75% of patients treated in our hospitals receive their health insurance from government operated programs like PEIA (as well as from Medicare and Medicaid). All these programs pay hospitals less than the cost of care. This problem is even more severe with PEIA which pays West Virginia hospitals just 50% of what Medicare pays and 25% of what PEIA pays to out-of-state hospitals for the same services.
The underpayment by PEIA is resulting in severe financial stress for hospitals at the same time that we are also dealing with significant increases in costs of drugs, supplies and equipment. Taken together, these challenges limit our hospitals’ resources to recruit and retain our health care providers and threaten access to care for all patients in our communities.
Hospitals are a critical piece of the economic infrastructure that employers consider when locating their businesses. West Virginia continues to receive positive news in the form of major investments and new jobs being created by companies opening manufacturing plants and facilities in West Virginia. In order to continue to compete successfully for new jobs and attract families, we need to ensure access to care and strong community hospitals.
SB 268 will strengthen hospitals and help West Virginia continue to attract good jobs.
The bottom line is that without vibrant, healthy hospitals, West Virginia and its people remain vulnerable.
What happens at this critical point will determine whether our hospitals can maintain the many services necessary to provide quality health care here in the Mountain State. We’re at a tipping point, but we have an opportunity to steer our health care system in the right direction by addressing the years of neglect with improved PEIA payments under SB 268.
We look forward to working collaboratively to get SB 268 over the finish line. In the end, action will help put West Virginia hospitals in the best possible position to ensure all West Virginians receive the care they need and deserve.
Jim Kaufman is president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association.