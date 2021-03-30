At the beginning of March, West Virginians awoke to rising water levels in towns across the state. For many, this storm came on the heels of an ice storm that resulted in widespread, lingering power outages.
In Hurricane, the reservoir began to overflow onto the surrounding roads. Rainfall reached 5 inches in some southern areas of the state and the Kanawha River reached its highest point since 2003. On March 3, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in 18 counties following the heavy rainfall and flooding.
In the long-term, Appalachia needs a plan to confront the damaged and destroyed housing stock from such disasters, and the lack of sufficient, good paying jobs in the region.
Before the floods, many homes were in need of repairs, whether due to safety issues or a lack of energy efficiency. The need has only increased because of the floods. Supplying easy-to-access, low-cost federal funds for repairing and replacing damaged homes will allow people to stay in them, rather than feeling like they have no option but to move away.
We can improve our housing stock in a financially sustainable way and create meaningful jobs at the same time. Estimates show that nearly 6 million jobs could be created and sustained over 10 years when we address the repairs that homeowners need nationwide. More than 41 million owner-occupied homes can be repaired with a national investment of $29.1 billion each year over 10 years.
In addition to homeowners, people who rent deserve safe and updated housing. With an investment of $7 billion a year toward repairs to low-density rental properties, it’s estimated we can create almost 1.4 million additional jobs nationwide. This investment will repair more than 4.4 million rental properties over 10 years. Forgivable loans will be available to property owners who commit to keeping their units affordable, so low-income community members can also live in renovated safe homes.
The experiences of community leaders help us to estimate average repair costs. By adding a loan component to the investment, we can decrease the total cost and make sure participants feel a personal connection to the program. Individuals at lower income levels will receive a higher proportion of grant money compared to affordable loans.
Federal funds for home repairs will help communities recover from this disaster and prepare for future ones, all while stimulating the local job markets in some of the most impoverished counties of the country. Without federal funding, states and localities will be left to pay for the recovery out of budgets that have already been decreased by population loss and the economic consequences of the pandemic.
Many families have lived through floods here before and have seen similar response measures in the past. Huge parts of Appalachia were flooded earlier this month and most of the reporting came from critical local news outlets, not national outlets. People in these communities take note of this. They notice when there aren’t national charities, out-of-state politicians and news crews flying in to cover the crisis and help with the response.
It’s not a question of whether Appalachian people “feel” forgotten, in this case and many others, they have been forgotten.
These floods are likely to become more prevalent and call for a robust response that not only repairs the direct damage, but has the long-term ability to create and sustain local good jobs. This is an opportunity for the government and elected officials to show their neighbors that they have not been forgotten, and that government can respond to crises in ways that generate meaningful and long-lasting improvements in their lives.