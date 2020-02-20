Jim Lees: Disappointed in Sen. Capito (Opinion)

I have known, though not well, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for the past two decades. Back in 2000, I remember Shelley and I sitting in my law office discussing her thoughts about running for Bob Wise’s soon-to-be vacant congressional seat. I found Capito smart, articulate and dedicated to her family. And contrary to the belief that all Democrats or Republicans only look out for their own, I encouraged her to run.
Over her career, first in the House of Representatives and now for the past five-plus years in the U.S. Senate, I have never questioned her integrity, nor her commitment to making this country a better place. I certainly have disagreed with many of her votes and positions, but not once have I believed her positions were taken for any reason other than her true and honest beliefs. But that has changed.
I have watched Sen. Capito recently stand back and either remain silent or, worse yet, fall in line with a political party bound and determined to support President Donald Trump at all costs, no matter what the evidence or no matter how outrageous the behavior. And recently I read in Business Insider the following quote attributed to her regarding Donald Trump and the recent impeachment proceedings:
“I think he’s learned that he has to be maybe a little more judicious and careful, the way he’s phrasing certain things.”
I know Donald Trump enjoys overwhelming support among West Virginia voters, and I know that any criticism of him is viewed by the majority of voters as akin to criticizing the Christian faith. I fully understand, therefore, the desire among lesser politicians who live and die by the sole desire to be elected and reelected to political office to avoid any criticism of Donald Trump for fear it will cost them an election. I get it, I really do.
But I have never believed, nor do I believe today, Shelley Moore Capito is a lesser politician, or more precisely a lesser human being. The Shelley I know is a person of integrity through and through, and someone who fully understands the implications of having a man with the power of the presidency crashing and burning those vital institutions and beliefs that have long set America apart from much of the world.
U.S. presidents do not use government money to encourage foreign powers to announce investigations of political rivals. Presidents do not blatantly inject themselves into ongoing criminal prosecutions of what should be, when it comes to law enforcement, a vital and independent Department of Justice. Presidents do not lash out at public officials on a daily basis in vindictive and petty actions designed to fuel the ugly narcissistic characteristics of someone who increasingly is looking more and more like an authoritarian, rather than the leader of the greatest republic to ever grace this planet.
Capito should know Donald Trump has learned only one thing in recent months: No one in the GOP (Sen. Mitt Romney being the exception) is going to do or say anything to stop him, no matter what he does.
I always like to ask myself a simple question when I see presidents behave in a way that is far outside the norm: What would George Washington have said? He could have been president for life but walked away after two terms because he felt it was so vitally important for foreign countries to see the peaceful transfer of power from citizen to citizen in a country ruled by laws, not by kings or dictators. George Washington, to say it very simply, would not have approved of the behavior of this president, and even on his deathbed he would have found the strength to have spoken up to warn his fellow countrymen and women.
I cannot and do not believe for one second the type of behavior we are seeing from this president is behavior condoned by Sen. Capito. I cannot, for one second, believe she would ever point to Donald Trump’s behavior as a model for any of her children or grandchildren. Yet I see a Sen. Capito today refusing to speak out; refusing to step up and call out behavior which I believe in my heart appalls her. I see a Sen. Capito, in a moment in our country where courage demands the extraordinary among us to step up and make our voices heard, silent if not complicit.
I am not asking Sen. Capito to suddenly demand the resignation of this president, but I am expecting her to do what is right, regardless of the political cost. I do not believe, in the quietness of the night, the younger version of Shelley Moore Capito would have ever made a reelection more important than doing what is right, what is decent and what is sorely needed from the more reasonable and more rational among the Republican Party.
Donald Trump is way beyond the line of how a president behaves in a country ruled by laws, and he is placing the very things that have permitted our historians to mock the negligence of populations of far lesser countries who stood by and watched democracy morph into authoritarian rule, if not worse, in jeopardy.
I believe I should be able to expect my elected representatives to place the good of this nation above anything else, and to see Sen. Capito’s quote at a time when this president believes he can do anything and everything, so long as he and he alone is the beneficiary, is frightening beyond belief.
And, most importantly, it is something that the Shelley Moore Capito I know, or I think I know, would never say. At least not 20 years ago.