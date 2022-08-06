Ten years ago, I had an op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail that contained the following paragraph:
“With four straight presidential elections in its column, two of three congressional seats in the fold, an incoming Attorney General and a Supreme Court Justice and with over 40 out of 100 seats in the House of Delegates, the state Republican Party has every reason to believe it is only a matter of time before all major state offices are held by Republicans.”
Today we a state completely controlled by people elected as members of the Republican Party, with the sole exception of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
It is worth asking the question whether leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia have learned anything during these past 10 years. The answer is an unequivocal “no.”
It should be a rather simple thing to figure out. If one could simply ask every voter who predominantly votes Republican in West Virginia why they vote Republican as opposed to voting for Democrats we should be able to get to the bottom of this inquiry.
Fortunately, we pretty much know the answer to this question already. The general answer most voters give is the GOP stands for more things that they believe in. And when asked what those things are, the answers tend to focus more on social issues than economic issues. Abortion, guns, school prayer, morality and individual freedoms seem to be top of mind issues that now drive the majority of West Virginia voters to vote predominately for Republican candidates.
As early as 2005 studies and polling were showing people who were religious and attended church were overwhelmingly identifying more with the Republican Party than with the Democratic Party. The one exception to this rule is African Americans who, despite their religiosity, still skew overwhelmingly toward the Democratic Party in their voting habits.
In 2015, West Virginia ranked sixth highest in the nation with the frequency of church attendance among its residents. According to a Pew Research study, 46% percent of West Virginians attended church services regularly; 68% prayed daily; and 77% believed in God with absolute certainty. Contrast that data with, for example, Vermont, home of Bernie Saunders, which ranks dead last in regular church attendance with only 21%.
The overwhelming demographic in West Virginia is white and Protestant. Psychology teaches us that we as human beings tend to accept that messaging with which we agree or identify with while tending to reject messaging with which we do not already agree. This is called confirmation bias, and it therefore seems logical that messaging directed to predominately white citizens who are by definition very religious will be well accepted if such messaging focuses on ideas and beliefs already held by those citizens.
In the years before 2000, every election for president in West Virginia resulted in the Democrat receiving more votes than the Republican. The only exceptions involved incumbencies. Richard Nixon won West Virginia when running for reelection in 1972 and Ronald Reagan carried the state in 1984.
So how in the world did West Virginia go from a state that in 1980 would choose Jimmy Carter to serve a second term over Ronald Reagan to one that votes overwhelmingly Republican today? Do not, as some Democratic Party leaders try to argue, tell me that West Virginia citizens have changed. Generally speaking, West Virginians in 2022 are the same God fearing, decent, honest folks that made up the bulk of our population back in 1980. But they have gone to supporting candidates like George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, John McCain and Donald Trump.
I strongly argue that the reason is the messaging that each party chooses to make most available to the general electorate. The Republican Party, like it or not, has done an outstanding job of focusing on and articulating a philosophy that is easy for people to understand, and it is a philosophy rooted in the campaign messaging of Karl Rove back in the 2000 presidential election here in West Virginia.
Rove changed the focus of the messaging from one of economics to one of morality. Wages, jobs, unions protections and similar issues took a back seat to guns, gays, gambling and abortion, with prayer in schools also in the mix. Al Gore seemed oblivious to what was happening, and in losing West Virginia and its five electoral votes cost him the presidency.
And what has the messaging of the Democratic Party been during the 20-plus years since that election? What is the general philosophy of the Democratic Party that has been made available and communicated so that people can easily understand and identify with? I would argue there has been and is none.
Leaders of the Democratic Party today still talk about the “Big Tent.” They confuse the concept of diversity (being open to people of various ethnic, religious and sexual diversity) with the concept of philosophy. It is all well and good to be comprised of diverse people, but it is not all well and good to be defined by diverse and competing philosophies.
You cannot win elections in modern day America by picking and choosing different issues each election cycle. You must articulate a simple, overriding philosophy which defines your party and from which candidates express their ideas for change. I again urge West Virginia Democratic Party leaders to get their act together and focus on messaging that drives home what the Democratic Party is and what it stands for in terms that everyone understands. And in case they need help here it is again:
“The Democratic Party believes that government can and is a positive force that can be used to better the lives of citizens. Government does things that no private company or entity can do, and in many cases does it very well. From building roads and bridges to inspecting our food and our drugs to providing for police, military protection, and free education government improves the lives of people. Having a better quality of life in West Virginia can in many ways be achieved through the better use of government and its resources. Candidates running for office under the banner of the Democratic Party can and should offer ideas and solutions predicated upon this central philosophy and articulate when government can help and when government needs to get out of the way.”
In terms of today’s culture war messaging, Democrats need to stick to the basic philosophy of the party. Government should not be involved with religion except to enforce the First Amendment, and people should be free to worship or not worship as they so choose. Government should not be involved in medical decisions by and between a woman and her physician. However I do understand that for those who believe life begins at conception there is a completely legitimate argument to be made for government involvement to protect the life of the unborn child (a life is a life is a life). The abortion issue ultimately comes down to the public’s acceptance or definition of “life” and thus is perhaps the most difficult of all issues for America to deal with.
Democrats can and should argue that government, within the limitations of the Second Amendment, does have a role in regulating weapons as part of government’s role to protect the citizens of this country. Indeed if one is to argue that government has a role in protecting the life of an unborn child and thus should pass laws relevant to abortion procedures then it would equally apply that government has a role in protecting the lives of born children by reasonable regulation of the use of and sale of weapons that endanger those lives.
Democrats should be setting forth positions on why government can provide health care and education much more efficiently and fairly than the private sector so as to improve the quality of life for most citizens. If America once upon a time decided that having government provide a free public education to everyone through grade 12 was a good thing and would improve the quality of life in this country (which it clearly has) then Democrats should make the case for extending that free education beyond the 12th grade. And doing so might be far more palatable than cancelling student loan debt.
It is incumbent upon the leaders of the Democratic Party of West Virginia to stop with the big tent nonsense and start defining what it means to be a Democrat. That big tent philosophy, where Democrats can be for or against abortion, guns, prayer in schools and so on has left most voters confused and unable to articulate what it means to be a Democrat.
They do, however, seem to understand generally what it means to be a Republican. And as I predicted back in 2012, voters continue to embrace what they believe is the defined philosophy of the Republican Party while Democratic Party leaders furiously fiddle as the West Virginia Democratic Party burns to the ground.