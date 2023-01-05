Before going to bed on Monday night, I turned on my television set for a final check of the news. I recognize that late-night news can hinder sleep, so I decided, instead, to avoid the string of stories about violence that dominate news coverage.
A longtime football fan, I tuned-into the Buffalo-Cincinnati NFL football game. It would be a playful way of avoiding the violence in Kosovo, the brutal murders in Idaho and the “if it bleeds, it leads” news that dominates every venue of media coverage.
It wasn’t long before I saw Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety, stretched out on the field, being tended to by the medical staff.
The situation, we now know, was that Hamlin was suffering from cardiac arrest, after what the press later called “a routine tackle.” Taken to the hospital, he was, for the second time, able to have his heartbeat restored. He is presently in critical condition, fighting for his life.
Damar Hamlin has now been covered with prayer and media attention.
Commentators, along with former football players, have reminded us that football is a violent game.
That definition has left me with more questions than answers, as to why the game is so passionately watched, financially supported and as consuming as an addiction. We can’t seem to get enough of it. In fact, too much is not enough for most football fans.
Know this, I am not an outsider to the game of football, a person who takes pleasure in attacking the game. I played football in high school and college, and relished every game I watched, while sitting in Baltimore Memorial Stadium cheering for the Johnny Unitas-led Baltimore Colts.
As a result of the Damar Hamlin tragedy, I have decided to make a New Year’s Resolution. Simply put: I am finished with football. Yes, it was a game that taught me a lot about sportsmanship and teamwork and helped me be more confident about my body. But I am done with it.
Having a wealth of information about the enormous amount of brain damage that has occurred from football, and the inordinate amount of time, money and energy the game demands, I have, more than once, given up on the game.
This year, I hope I can keep the promise I have made to myself. I am through with football, every aspect of it. Cut the TV games, along with time spent reading football news and talking Monday-morning-football-talk.
Over the holidays, I became a great grandfather for the very first time. I have a number of hopes for Thomas. To start, I hope and pray he will not ever be sent off to war. That he doesn’t have to kill anyone, not even in a war. As for football, he may come to know my history with the game, but I hope that he will decide not to play football.
The Rev. Jim Lewis, of Charleston, is an Episcopal priest and a member of the Washington & Lee Athletic Hall of fame.