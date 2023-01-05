Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Before going to bed on Monday night, I turned on my television set for a final check of the news. I recognize that late-night news can hinder sleep, so I decided, instead, to avoid the string of stories about violence that dominate news coverage.

A longtime football fan, I tuned-into the Buffalo-Cincinnati NFL football game. It would be a playful way of avoiding the violence in Kosovo, the brutal murders in Idaho and the “if it bleeds, it leads” news that dominates every venue of media coverage.

The Rev. Jim Lewis, of Charleston, is an Episcopal priest and a member of the Washington & Lee Athletic Hall of fame.

