It’s good news that our troops will come home from Afghanistan by September, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on New York and Washington, D.C., and the plane crash in Pennsylvania as passengers fought off hijackers.
The announcement also is an occasion to celebrate the work done by West Virginia Patriots for Peace.
The group began as a handful of local folks who resisted military intervention in Iraq and Afghanistan, and then organized a network of more than 1,000 people across the state dedicated to bringing our troops home.
I recall the demonstrations in front of the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse. Watching the traffic passing by on Virginia Street, two responses were forthcoming. The sound of a horn meant an agreement with our cause. An extended middle finger from someone in a car was an angry disapproval of our effort. In those days, fingers outnumbered honks.
On one occasion, I accompanied a Marine on a visit to the Charleston office of then Rep. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The Marine was just back from Iraq, having fought in the bloody battles in Fallujah, Ramadi and Baghdad. We failed in our attempt to convince her to resist President George W. Bush’s support of the war in Iraq.
Deep into both wars, I was arrested in now-Sen. Capito’s office, protesting her relentless support of ongoing military operations and her unwillingness to call for a return home for our troops.
John Doyle (a Charleston resident not to be confused with the Democrat member of the House of Delegates from Jefferson County), was a hardworking member of our group. He undertook the task of creating a canvass-like wall. When unfurled outside the Charleston Town Center mall, it listed the names of Americans killed in the fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq. It grew in size, as names were added. Initial support for the war demanded a reminder of the cost, in terms of American lives.
Demonstrating one day in front of the Byrd courthouse, I saw a counter-protester across the street. I noticed his U.S. Marine Corps cap. Crossing the street, I tried to shake his hand. He would have no part of it. When I asked him about when and where he had served, he replied that he had been based in Okinawa in 1960, staged for duty in Southeast Asia.
When I smiled and told him I had been there at the same time, with the Marines, a conversation began. His duty station was on the southern part of the island, mine was at Camp Schwab, up north. When we finished sharing stories and memories, he said we might not be in agreement about the wars, but that he was terribly worried about it. His son, also a Marine, was on his way to combat deployment.
I asked for his son’s name so that I could pray for his safe return. He gave it to me. Before returning to the demonstration across the street, I reached for his hand and he gave it to me, a firm handshake.
I never got this man’s name, nor did I find out where he lived. I do not know if his son came home from the war or if, God forbid, he was one of the 7,036 members of the U.S. military who went to war and never returned.
When West Virginia Patriots for Peace began organizing 20 years ago, in opposition to invading Iraq and Afghanistan, the middle fingers waved at us indicated support for the war. Approaching the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, public opinion has changed dramatically. Many Americans have come to believe that this seemingly endless war was unwarranted, and that it is time to bring the troops home.
I hear the honking.
Our nation is severely divided, with challenges that are testing the very democracy we proclaim to espouse. Picture it as if it were the division 20 years ago between one side of Virginia Street and the other. Crossing the street, so to speak, will offer us the opportunity to work together to end the war-like rancor that threatens to destroy our nation.
It is time to remember that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a year before his own death, called our nation to come home from the war in Vietnam to address the issues of racism, materialism and militarism.
Let’s honk to that.