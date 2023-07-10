What better time is there than now to call attention to the subject of espionage?
To start with, there is a long history, all the way back to 1917, that traces the charge of espionage to a variety of situations in which individuals and organizations have been held accountable for endangering our nation when sensitive government information has been released for public consumption.
Former President Donald Trump has now been charged with violations related to the Espionage Act for retaining government information, and possibly endangering our nation by recklessly mishandling top secret documents.
Ironically, this occurred at the very same time Daniel Ellsberg’s death was announced.
In 1971, Ellsberg released copies of 7,000 Defense Department documents for public consumption. Reprinted in the New York Times, they became known as “The Pentagon Papers.” They contained controversial information that revealed the truth about the Vietnam War. The Pentagon Papers revealed the war, still underway at the time, was based on lies. Our political and military leaders had lied us into the conflict.
At that moment, about 45,000 American troops were dead, along with more than 100,000 Vietnamese.
For having gone public with these documents, Ellsberg was charged with violations of the Espionage Act, similar to the charges now leveled at Trump. This fact begs for a relevant analysis.
So, please take time to do just that.
Trump’s grab and dump of government information, at his plush Florida home, was done, so he says, because the boxes of papers belong to him. His justification is a lie, one of so many that have marked his political career.
In contrast, Ellsberg’s release of the Pentagon Papers was done because he believed the information belonged to all Americans, and a worldwide population as well. With no desire to claim the information as belonging to him, Ellsberg’s action was done to let people know the undeclared Vietnam War was a tragic result of military and political lies fed to the American people.
Fortunately, the charges against one of our most patriotic whistleblowers were dismissed in 1973.
We now await the fate of former President Trump. The Liar-In-Chief will have his day in court.
The Rev. Jim Lewis, of Charleston, is an Episcopal priest.