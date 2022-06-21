Gun-inflicted injury is the No. 1 cause of death to children and teens in the United States, and mass murder in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, is punctuated in our own state by the tragic loss of a sheriff’s deputy in Nicholas County at the hands of an armed felon, and by a would-be killer randomly shooting at passers-by in Weston.
Yet, a seven-point Senate framework to address gun violence appears likely to be shrinking to perhaps a four-point plan. Recent announcements seem to be omitting mention of a key point that would have improved background checks for all ages (noting that the average age of mass killers is above 30) by defining which gun sellers should be required to perform background checks. Also, there is little mention of two other points, including providing funding for school safety measures and improved access for mental health in schools and communities.
As a pediatrician, I would see the latter point regarding improving mental health access as a key element of improving school safety and an effort that would nurture good mental health in our youth, rather than simply scrutinizing it further, which could happen as part of the effort to enhance background checks in the 18- to 21-year-old age group.
The four points that we hear more about in current announcements from Senate leaders are: cracking down on gun trafficking and straw purchases of guns; improving domestic violence protection; improving background checks for those 18-21 years old; and helping to improve and incentivize red flag laws at the state level.
While the Senate framework lacked from the beginning certain measures (regarding assault rifles and magazine capacity present in a House bill) that, in my view, will bear action in the future, as well, it would still be a considerable step forward by the Senate to craft legislation addressing gun violence, especially if the original seven-point plan could somehow be preserved.
Failure is not an option this time, and our senators must not allow the current effort in the Senate to be shrunken to minimal effect or to be voted down the way the Manchin-Toomey bill was after Sandy Hook 10 years ago, as have several other bills following numerous mass shootings over the past decade.
Having seen firsthand the devastation of gun violence during my career in children’s intensive care medicine, I agree with Dr. Roy Guerrero, the only pediatrician in Uvalde, who stated the following in his testimony to the House of Representatives: ”Many years ago, I swore an oath — an oath to do no harm. After witnessing the carnage in my hometown of Uvalde, to stay silent would have betrayed that oath.”
I urge Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to demonstrate the same level of concern for an epidemic that is killing more children and teens than motor vehicle accidents or cancer or any infectious disease.
Citizens are urged to call our senators to urge them to preserve the original seven-point Senate framework and vote it into law.