Jim McJunkin, Dina Mohler: Lax gun laws hurt WV (Opinion)

There are several reasons to oppose dangerous gun bills that would drop the requirement for individuals to have a concealed carry permit at certain locations or events — the latter requirement helps protect our children at schools and at family events
Since 2016, after “permitless” concealed carry became law, state statistics show a marked increase in gun deaths in West Virginia. The total exceeded motor vehicle deaths for the first time in 2016 and topped 300 in each of the past three years, another first.
West Virginia is on track to repeat the experience of Arizona and Missouri, which showed significant increases in gun deaths after repeal of concealed carry laws.
At a time when state lawmakers should begin to rethink “permitless” concealed carry altogether, why should they consider two bills that would expand “permitless” concealed carry even further to include bringing guns in cars into school parking lots for nearly anyone 21 or older (under Senate Bill 482) or carrying guns at crowded venues, such as the Live on the Levee festival in Charleston (under SB 96).
If the above bills are enacted, our children and families, who are currently afforded some protection under state law, would be endangered.
Because concealed carry permits include a background check and safety training, if these laws were enacted, then those with serious criminal records, even including domestic violence convictions, will be enabled to bring guns into sensitive locations.
Because of more guns stored in more cars on school lots under SB 482, children would be more likely to find guns that are not secured, with an inevitable increase in pediatric firearm injuries and death.
With more guns — which do not have to be locked away securely inside the car — in more cars, the potential for break-ins will be increased.
The above circumstances would further fuel the drug-for-gun trade, which can equally affect rural and urban communities.
Under SB 96, crowded venues where alcohol intake is often occurring would now have more guns in less-responsible and less-trained hands; not a good mix.
For all of the above reasons, parents, grandparents and concerned citizens are urged to contact their lawmakers, especially those on the House Judiciary Committee, to urge them to oppose these dangerous gun bills.