As a critical care pediatrician who worked for many years in intensive care units for children in West Virginia and in Pittsburgh, I am extremely concerned about the risks to our children, teachers and other school personnel posed by legislation that would arm teachers in K-12 schools.
House Bill 2364 would arm certain school personnel who would be eligible on a voluntary basis if they had a concealed carry permit. Under the proposed law, which personnel who are actually designated to carry a gun concealed among our children would be unknown to the public, including parents, teachers and other (unarmed) personnel in our schools.
Having seen the devastating effects of gun injuries in children, I am particularly concerned about the increased risk of unintentional gun injuries or even deaths as more guns are introduced into the school environment. It is well documented that adults have inadvertently left guns in areas such as in public bathrooms or have otherwise failed to keep firearms well-secured on their person. A brief period of a gun left unsecured from the reach of a child can be rapidly fatal to the child or their parent. In addition, unintentional discharges of guns being carried by adults are a significant concern.
In 2017, a concealed carry permit holder’s gun discharged at the University of Charleston pool during a children’s swim class, ricocheting off the pool tile only feet away from a group of children. A good friend of mine was there with his children, and he is incensed by the dangers that would be inherent in legislation such as HB 2364.
Not too long ago, a gun similarly discharged after falling from the pocket of an adult male attending an event at the Clay Center. Nationally, there have been instances of faculty and school personnel suicides at schools, thefts of teachers’ guns by students and unintentional discharges of teachers’ guns that have resulted in injuries to students.
My own worst nightmare as a critical care pediatrician was taking care of a 3-year-old from West Virginia who had been rendered quadriplegic, ie., paralyzed from the neck down, after his 7-year-old brother unintentionally discharged a gun into his younger brother’s spinal cord. The boys were playing with a long gun that had been left loaded and unsecured by a grandparent.
As far as whether active-shooter events can actually be mitigated by arming teachers, parents should be aware that even highly trained law enforcement officers experience difficulties in responding accurately with their firearm when engaged in an actual confrontation in which there is gunfire. Based on a report of the U.S. Department of Justice in 2016, law enforcement officers experience an average time of 840 hours of basic training, including 168 hours of training on weapons, self-defense and use of force. The proposed training put forth in HB 2364 would require only 32 hours for school personnel volunteering to carry a concealed firearm in our schools.
In addition to the American Academy of Pediatrics, The National Association of School Resource Officers (who are trained law enforcement personnel) and the Major City Police Chiefs Association oppose arming teachers in our schools.
Rather than working on dangerous laws such as this one, lawmakers should turn their attention to supporting school-based mental health professionals and initiating evidence-based threat assessment programs in schools which are pro-active in identifying troubled youth and/or developing threats. In addition, parents should be encouraged to store guns responsibly and securely, and, in some states, safe-storage laws have proven beneficial. Finally, schools should implement expert-endorsed security upgrades and conduct effective, trauma-informed emergency planning.
HB 2364 passed the House Education Committee despite many opposing views, including the input the of Adam Crawford, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police. He raised serious concerns about how the presence of multiple guns could actually create more confusion in an active-shooter situation. The next stop for the bill is the House Judiciary Committee.
I was born and raised in West Virginia and love this state. I understand that there is a rich culture of gun ownership here, but, as a pediatrician and grandfather, I strongly urge my fellow Mountaineers to contact legislators and other leaders to tell them in no uncertain terms to oppose this misguided and dangerous legislation proposed in House Bill 2364.