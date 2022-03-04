My late brother, Tom McJunkin, who founded mentoring programs for many West Virginia elementary schools, always spoke highly of the Rev. Matthew J. Watts, with whom he shared a deep interest in the development of our young people.
As a pediatrician, I certainly share this same passion for the growth and success of our youth. Therefore, I was intrigued to learn from the Gazette-Mail recently that Watts and an interfaith group of clergy and lay leaders known as the Tuesday Morning Group have been working for nearly two decades to promote legislation to lift up economically depressed communities in West Virginia, with a focus on youth and education.
I have recently come to know Watts better, in discussing common interests with him at the Grace Bible Church on Charleston’s West Side. As I learned about his upbringing in Mount Hope, as the son and grandson of coal miners, and his history of working as an engineer at Union Carbide, it became clear to me that he possesses a remarkably broad and deep appreciation of the difficulties faced by various types of communities in West Virginia, be they rural, urban or suburban.
While some of the recommendations of the Tuesday Morning Group would address the West Side of Charleston as a model for piloting certain projects before using them more broadly statewide, several of the proposals definitely benefit both urban and rural communities from the get-go. In addition, the broad scope of the Tuesday Morning Group’s proposals are consistent with its goals under Watts’ leadership of promoting economic and racial justice for all people.
It is important to recognize that problems such as drug addiction and drug-related violence blur the lines between urban and rural areas, as evidenced by the fairly recent methamphetamine-related homicide on the West Side of Charleston, while the suspect is an adult male from Elkview. There’s a similar scenario where drugs and/or drug trafficking might have played a role in the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson on the West Side.
These examples would underscore how projects that might be piloted on the West Side, given its population density and degree of challenges, still could have impactful positive effects on surrounding rural and suburban communities, even in the short term.
While I certainly believe discussing issues of race is important, Watts emphasizes the factor that more likely predominates as a root cause to the kinds of tragedies seen above is poverty and lack of educational and career opportunities. The examples of crime above, both of which were allegedly committed by young white men, help to dispel the myth that problems occurring in some areas of the West Side are solely an urban, minority problem. In fact, the demographics in of the West Side are changing.
Still, it is clearly a national and local tragedy that many African American youth die from homicide, as was seen repeatedly this past spring in the Charleston area, beginning with the fatal shooting of Capitol High Student K.J. Taylor on the West Side.
Given that these sorts of challenges are faced by an increasing number of areas of our state, whether urban or rural and affecting all races, what resources are available to potentially fund solutions? By some accounts, the Legislature has $277 million at its disposal from the American Recovery Plan (out of the $1.3 billion the governor received).
The following proposals from the collective wisdom of the Tuesday Morning Group come with requests that would total only a small fraction of the above funds:
- Support of a statewide youth summer work and academic development program.
- Provide education and job training for 16-24 year olds currently facing employment challenges.
- Provide neighborhood housing rehabilitation, which would also be an engine for job training and economic development.
- Develop a pilot project to serve as a model for improving outcomes for at-risk youth.
- Examine initiatives to reduce health disparities and improve access in low-income and minority communities.
- Examine initiatives to improve rural health access.
The unprecedented opportunity available to make a difference for young people in our economically challenged communities by funding these proposals should not be missed. I believe our state’s leaders, from both parties, will understand that investing in our youth will make a difference for years to come.
A shout out is warranted to many who already are positive seeds of change on Charleston’s West Side: Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who has turned the tragedy of the loss of her son into public service; Michael Farmer, who is developing after-school programs; and Health Right, which recently opened a new branch on the West Side.
Congratulations, to the Rev. Watts and the Tuesday Morning Group, for their diligent work over many years through the legislative system. The time is now to support the critically important initiatives that they propose, which will benefit our youth, who are the basis of a bright future for West Virginia.