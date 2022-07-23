Monday our elected representatives will travel from across West Virginia to meet in a special legislative session, called by Gov. Jim Justice to address a matter that he has deemed too urgent to wait until the regular session.
Of the many urgent needs that West Virginians are currently facing, what is the topic of this particular convening? Is it the infant formula shortage? The increasing occurrence of flooding? Or perhaps it’s the fact that 60% of our population — and counting — now lives in a childcare desert?
On the contrary: the goal of the special session is to enact a permanent tax cut that will disproportionately benefit wealthy West Virginians and continue a pattern of postponing investments in programs that children need to thrive.
The cost of this tax cut is a whopping $254 million per year, but middle-income West Virginians (those earning between $35,000 — $55,000 per year) will only see a meager $10 extra per month if it is enacted. For individuals with an annual income between $20,000 and $35,000, that amount decreases even further (according to analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Policy).
While I appreciate the governor’s optimistic nature, saying that things are better than ever doesn’t make it real. The simple truth is that the prosperity he is touting doesn’t match what families are facing in their day-to-day lives, including lack of access to childcare and rising costs to put food on the table and buy new school clothes for their kids.
The challenges families are facing are the challenges our lawmakers should be addressing. There is no such thing as a budget surplus when a state can’t afford to care for its children, and families in West Virginia are struggling to make ends meet.
If West Virginia is going to change the tax code, then we ought to follow the lead of our neighbors in Ohio by creating a state child tax credit. West Virginia could enact a $700 per child tax credit for the same cost of the governor’s proposal.
With a meaningful, measurable track record of success in every community in West Virginia, we know that the tax credit works. When it was in place last fall, 50,000 West Virginia children were lifted out of poverty. Families used the tax credit to cover basic needs like food, clothing, rent and utilities.
We heard from parents in every corner of West Virginia how the tax credit was like a “stress-relief valve” for their family when they had unexpected expenses. One story that stood out was Mali Gank, a mother of infant twins and a teacher from Preston County, who said they used the tax credit for firewood to ease their power bills in the winter. Another small business owner in Marion County used it to pay for an unexpectedly high prescription cost for their 2-year-old daughter with epilepsy. There are thousands more stories like those about the peace of mind that families had when the tax credit was available to them.
The Legislature must come together to address the real challenges facing parents instead of enacting another round of tax cuts that prioritizes the wealthy and puts West Virginia’s future at risk.
If we don’t invest in our children now — by helping fund quality childcare, affordable housing, health care and programs to ensure that our children can grow up healthy, strong and ready to learn—then a prosperous future is the sacrifice.
It’s time for those who hold decision-making power to act responsibly. I’m sure every lawmaker would like to tell voters they voted for a tax cut, but a true leader will do what’s right for the next generation, not just the next election.
Jim McKay is director of Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia.