Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Maybe I’m not the biggest supporter of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Let’s just say that I believed him.

I believed him when, in June 2014, I was in the Senate gallery when he got up, and in a colloquy with climate champion Sheldon Whitehouse, he acknowledged the reality of human-caused climate change. To me, this seemed huge, the senior senator from the coal state of West Virginia coming out like that.

Stories you might like

Jim Probst is a volunteer with the West Virginia chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.

Recommended for you