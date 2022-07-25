Maybe I’m not the biggest supporter of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Let’s just say that I believed him.
I believed him when, in June 2014, I was in the Senate gallery when he got up, and in a colloquy with climate champion Sheldon Whitehouse, he acknowledged the reality of human-caused climate change. To me, this seemed huge, the senior senator from the coal state of West Virginia coming out like that.
Surely, other leaders would begin to fall in line.
I believed Joe again in March 2019 when, in an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, he wrote, “It’s past time to begin addressing the climate challenges we face both at home and across the world.” Earlier that same year, as he stepped into the chairman role of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, he was quoted as saying, “We’re going to surprise a lot of people, because climate change has to be on the front burner and everything we do has to be done with climate change in consideration.”
I was heartened and encouraged. We had a senator with a fossil fuel background who was in a position of influence who might actually step up and assume a leadership position on climate action.
What a disappointment he has been since then. What opportunities he is missing.
Instead of championing climate legislation, Manchin has been an obstructionist on the issue. He’s been an “aginner,” opposing every significant piece of legislation that has been introduced to combat the growing climate emergency.
Every few months, it’s some new reason, the bill picks winners, it discriminates against nonunion shops, there’s a war in Ukraine, inflation — the list goes on.
But surely, he can’t be as bad as he is portrayed in much of the national press: that his Maserati and yacht are more important to him than the future of our planet. Surely not.
Meanwhile, Great Britain has had to declare a climate emergency. Europe is burning and suffering from record heat, as is a good part of the United States. And Manchin wants to wait until next month’s inflation numbers come out. It’s not even a good excuse. Incentivizing a transition to renewable forms of energy will actually reduce his constituent’s energy bills.
I always used to say that I believed, when push came to shove, at the end of the day, Joe Manchin would come down on the right side of this issue. Unfortunately, I no longer believe that. I was wrong.
One thing that I do believe, as an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail recently stated about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Joe Manchin is on the wrong side of history on this issue. It’s his moment to shine and he is blowing it. Big time.
Manchin and I have one thing in common, in that we both have grandkids. I worry everyday about the world we are leaving them. I don’t know how Joe can look his in the eye.
Jim Probst is a volunteer with the West Virginia chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.