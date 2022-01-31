The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund was designed to support coal miners afflicted with black lung disease when the coal company responsible for them contracting this disease has declared bankruptcy.
This fund has run at a deficit since its inception in the 1970s. It is unbelievable that Congress is now reducing the tax that coal companies pay into this fund by 55% at a time when miners are being diagnosed with this disease at a nearly unprecedented rate.
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to restore the fund to its previous rate of taxation for 10 years, which would give miners and their families assurance that the fund will be there to meet their needs. At the reduced rate, it is projected that the fund will run at a deficit of $2.6 million per week with an accumulated debt of $15.4 billion by 2050.
And where are West Virginia’s representatives on this issue? According to a recent Gazette-Mail report by Mike Tony, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., is still “carefully reviewing options,” as if this issue just surfaced, and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., is concerned about raising taxes on a struggling industry (to which I want to respond that, if you can’t afford to pay an additional 55 cents on a ton of coal to assist the miners afflicted by a debilitating disease they contracted while in your employ, then you probably shouldn’t be in business).
I think my favorite response has come from the office of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Miller somehow thinks that a solution to this problem is to increase the amount of coal mining we are doing here. Seeing that it is estimated that 20% of long-term coal miners in West Virginia now have black lung disease, it is hard to fathom how an increase in mining would do anything but increase the numbers of miners afflicted.
Then there is the lament that expecting the coal companies to pay their fair share into this fund is some form of socialism, when the reality is that it is we, the taxpayers, who are keeping this fund propped up.
There are new realities about coal mining in West Virginia. The coal seams are playing out, and thinner and thinner seams are being mined. This means that more rock is being cut as part of the mining process, with our miners being exposed to increased levels of respirable crystalline silica and a resulting increase in cases of progressive massive fibrosis. I have talked with miners who have told me that the dust was often so bad that the only way you could tell if you were cutting coal or rock was by a difference in the sound. I also have been told that there were days, weeks and sometimes months, spent just cutting through rock to get to the next coal seam.
This issue should be of the highest importance to our members of Congress, and really to all West Virginians. If you are connected to the grid in West Virginia, you probably have used coal-fired electricity, as over 90% of our electricity is produced by burning coal. Historically, West Virginia has had more diagnosed cases of black lung than any other state, except for Pennsylvania.
Last year, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund paid more than $38 million to recipients in West Virginia, second only to Kentucky. I know of no other industry where 20% of the workforce is contracting such a horrible, progressive and usually fatal disease, and these workers are being diagnosed at earlier and earlier ages.
Of the 24 miners who were killed in the Upper Big Branch disaster, 17 had black lung disease, some were as young as 25, and five of them had been in the mines for less than 10 years.
Our miners and their families deserve better than this. It is unconscionable that they should come to the end of their time in the mines and find themselves sick and having to fight for the support they require.
Our representatives in Washington certainly can do better to assure that the support is there for them when they need it.