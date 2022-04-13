For 40 years, I was blessed to make a good living doing something I enjoyed, making a product that’s still in demand — furniture. I took pride in every hand-crafted piece that came out of my shop and was able to employ several people in my business, which my son-in-law now runs.
Throughout more than a century, hundreds of thousands of West Virginians made a living producing a product that was also in demand — in fact, essential to our way of life — by working in our coal mines. I know they took the same pride in their livelihoods that I did, knowing they ensured millions of people kept their lights on and their furnaces burning.
But demand for coal has dwindled. Jobs in the West Virginia coalfields have plummeted, from a peak of more than 100,000 in the 1950s to a little less than 14,000 in 2018. The world is moving toward renewable energy, and the miners crucial to our economy, the breadwinners for countless West Virginia families, cannot be left in the literal dust. Continuing with business as usual leaves them to exactly that fate. We can choose to be proactive now, or reactive after falling behind. Increasing clean energy production and keeping our workers employed are not mutually exclusive.
The American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act proposes investment for communities affected by the coal industry’s decline and plans to create 20,000 clean energy jobs for West Virginians. Even a glass-half-full analysis of the data would mean that we can move half of the state’s current energy economy over to cleaner resources right now.
Indeed, the transition is already happening. It was recently revealed that there are plans to convert the former Hobet coal mining site into West Virginia’s biggest solar field. An estimated $320 million investment will create 250 to 300 construction jobs, with wages averaging $30 an hour. Further plans for the development include businesses, lodging, recreation and hospitality, with an abundance of resulting job opportunities.
Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been vocal in his support of the electric battery startup SPARKZ, which, with backing from the United Mine Workers of America, will recruit former coal miners and train them to be the factory’s first production workers.
The fight for sustainability is, by definition, a battle for the people, meaning job security needs to be front and center. Contrary to common assumptions, interest from coal miners exists for an intelligent phase-in of renewables. In December, the UMW pledged support for the energy transition policy in the budget reconciliation bill, describing how the legislation would have a “meaningful impact” on its members.
Job opportunities are not the only reason to support the clean energy transition in West Virginia. As our world warms, assisted by carbon emissions from fossil fuels, storms and natural disasters become more frequent and severe. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report shows that climate change is outpacing our ability to adapt. Across Appalachia, floods worsen and put lives, homes and businesses at risk. Manchin’s hometown of Farmington, directly on the banks of Buffalo Creek, is among those threatened by swelling rivers from worsening storms.
Manchin has expressed willingness to return to budget reconciliation discussions. As he considers essential federal policy to speed the transition to clean energy, create jobs and lower the emissions exacerbating climate-related disasters, a price on carbon should be in the mix.
It’s a solution economists and scientists alike assert as an efficient and effective means to reduce greenhouse gases. Notably, the revenue could be returned to households to shield families from the economic impact of rising energy prices or allocated to help dislocated miners.
West Virginia is a leader in the production of power. Imagine the message we can send to the world by embracing a model that gives us a better tomorrow. Climate change affects everyone and the land that sustains us. Don’t just take climate scientists’ word for it: The Department of Defense and growing numbers of conservatives agree.
West Virginia has a unique opportunity to benefit from the next chapter of clean energy innovation — and our very survival depends on it.