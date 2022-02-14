Donating blood is a moral imperative for me. My mother had a rare blood disease requiring multiple transfusions across several years. At one time (mid-last century), the hospital had to solicit the good will of prisoners to give her blood so she could live.
More recently, this past year, my husband needed blood after a severe medical incident. COVID-19, cancellation of high school blood drives and bad weather have prevented many people from donating, with the result of blood supply shortages, but the Red Cross still came through for him.
You’ve heard it from Gov. Jim Justice and seen articles in the local newspapers and on television: The American Red Cross is facing a low supply, with need for donations rising to a critical level.
I believe it is a moral responsibility for me to give blood, since others have given so my loved ones could live. I’d like to invite Gazette-Mail readers to also consider donating, as a way to give back to our community.
Don’t assume that, because you once were determined to be ineligible, that the same would be true now. Red Cross guidelines might have changed since you previously tried to give blood. At some points in my life, I was deferred because of anemia and low blood pressure.
Nevertheless, I continued to try and have recorded 119 pints since 1991. I am currently in good health and able to donate.
There are multiple donation sites available in our area during February. These include: Holiday Inn in South Charleston; Red Cross Regional Headquarters in the Nitro area; Dunbar Church of the Nazarene; and Holiday Inn/Civic Center. To schedule an appointment time and find out more about donating, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
From their website: “The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed.”
If you have never given blood, think about doing so. The small, initial-prick pain usually lasts just a second; very few people have bruises afterward or other side effects. Your one donation can save up to three lives. After each time I donate, I receive a message telling me where my blood has been used. Can you think of any other act with that great of an impact?
If you are already a donor, thank you; please consider giving again so the beat can go on in the lives you save. To recognize and encourage your donation, the Red Cross often offers gift cards or T-shirts. You also will be able to monitor your health indicators and donations online.
I can’t think of a better way to show your love in this month that is traditionally associated with hearts and love.
Some things to know:
- You can reserve a certain time slot, for your convenience. Make an appointment with the Red Cross, rather than taking a chance on being worked into their schedule as a walk-in.
- You can complete a Rapid Pass health screening online the morning of your donation and bypass most of the preliminary process. This alleviates the long waits of times past.
- You can give blood after tattoos and piercings (according to their timelines). Check their website for specifics.
- Some drugs that might have prevented your eligibility in the past might have now been approved. Check their website.
- Some medical conditions that might have prevented your eligibility in the past might have been now approved. Check their website.
- Blood pressure guidelines might have changed since you last tried to give blood. Your blood pressure will be checked when you arrive.
- You are not prevented from giving by being “too old.” I am 81 and register to donate every 56 days.
- There is no deferral time if you have had a COVID-19 or flu vaccination.
- You may choose to donate either platelets or blood.