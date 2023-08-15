Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With the new school year is about to begin, I want to encourage parents to make sure their children get to school daily and on time. Last year, I was a full-time high school teacher and became frustrated when I saw many of my 10th-graders fall behind because of their poor attendance.

In early June, I spoke to the Kanawha County Board of Education about my concerns, telling them of how I couldn’t teach students who didn’t show up. Some would come only once every two weeks and then ask for make-up work.

Jo Lambert Blackwood is a retired teacher living in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you