With the new school year is about to begin, I want to encourage parents to make sure their children get to school daily and on time. Last year, I was a full-time high school teacher and became frustrated when I saw many of my 10th-graders fall behind because of their poor attendance.
In early June, I spoke to the Kanawha County Board of Education about my concerns, telling them of how I couldn’t teach students who didn’t show up. Some would come only once every two weeks and then ask for make-up work.
Think about this scenario: I had Student X in class for the introduction to a Shakespearean play, and then didn’t see them again until Act V. How could I even begin to replace the interaction and teaching for the content in Acts II, III and IV? I would try by utilizing current technology, but the student would never really be able to “make up” the in-person classroom experiences.
When I called their homes, sometimes parents would say their child wasn’t feeling well or had a doctor’s appointment or therapy session. I do understand medical needs but, when a student is absent more than they are present without a medical reason, I tend to believe the responsibility belongs to the parents/guardians.
In a few cases, students would check out early and regularly miss the last period; one student I saw at a football game said he’d left early that day to get a haircut. The next semester, the same student said he was absent because he needed to get new shoes. Another sophomore said she had a babysitting job that started at 2:30 p.m., right before our class period began. Since parents are required to come inside the building to check a student out during the school day, they might want to reconsider their scheduling priorities.
COVID aftereffects do linger; perhaps we have been too lax about the importance of seat learning and think electronic submission of work is enough to make up for absences. Teachers are trying their best to help students recover lost learning from the pandemic; that alone is a struggle.
I would urge parents/guardians to carefully evaluate any potential absence. Those tardies and missed days or early checkouts cheat students of learning opportunities and cause extra work and frustration for teachers.
Please model the importance of learning by encouraging your student to come to school regularly. It might be wise to discuss the value of good attendance before the school year starts, laying the groundwork for a productive year ahead.
Jo Lambert Blackwood is a retired teacher living in Charleston.