The 1961 Freedom Rides have been labeled a pivotal moment in American history. I was there taking part in one of the 62 Freedom Rides fighting to remove those segregationist signs on restrooms and water fountains and elsewhere that had been declared unconstitutional for 15 years. I am a Freedom Rider.

And in the ensuing time, I have been invited to speak at least a thousand times about what it was like to be a Freedom Rider and face the dangers and threats we did.

Joan C. Browning lives in Lewisburg.

