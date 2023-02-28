The 1961 Freedom Rides have been labeled a pivotal moment in American history. I was there taking part in one of the 62 Freedom Rides fighting to remove those segregationist signs on restrooms and water fountains and elsewhere that had been declared unconstitutional for 15 years. I am a Freedom Rider.
And in the ensuing time, I have been invited to speak at least a thousand times about what it was like to be a Freedom Rider and face the dangers and threats we did.
Now, I speak as an ordinary citizen and challenge students and others who consider themselves ordinary to see themselves as living lives of purpose, of grabbing what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described as the “moral arc of the universe” and help bend it more toward justice.
I try to convey to citizens and students alike that even those who consider themselves as “ordinary” citizens can make a difference. My work has been recognized and honored with a long list of awards and appointments.
But now, all that many others and I are doing -- and have done -- is in danger of being erased as legislatures around the country, including in West Virginia, try to stifle discussion of those parts of America’s past.
For the first time in those 3 1/2 decades of speaking about the Freedom Rides, I have had two presentations cancelled because leaders in those states had issued an edict forbidding the discussion of race, diversity, equality or inclusion.
It seems that the West Virginia Legislature, through the proposed Anti-Racism Act of 2023 and other legislation, also intends to forbid me to speak about being an ordinary person who, by going on a Freedom Ride, helped take down those illegal, discriminatory signs and also inspire other ordinary citizens to help make this a better place for all of us.
I might have seen this coming. In 2018, Gov. Jim Justice appointed me to serve another term on the West Virginia Human Rights Commission, but the state Senate Confirmations Committee unanimously rejected that appointment, saying that I have an “agenda.”
I’m begging the Legislature: Do not make West Virginians ignore pivotal moments in American history. Those pivotal moments, such as the Freedom Rides, have much to tell us about how we as citizens may more fully enjoy our citizenship.
I have devoted a long life to helping people find their courage. Do not let my life have been in vain.