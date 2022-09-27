As a practicing family physician, at least once or twice yearly I write to lawmakers to express concerns regarding a Medicare patient’s inability to get their prescribed medication because of the Medicare Part D coverage gap, or “doughnut hole.”
This misguided effort of the federal government to reduce medication spending leads millions of Medicare recipients to discontinue or self-ration their needed prescription medication every year.
With Medicare Part D, when the amount spent on medication in a calendar year reaches a predisclosed amount, about $4,400 in 2022, the patient becomes responsible for a much higher percentage of the cost of the medication than they were previously. It used to be worse. Prior to the Affordable Care Act, the patient was responsible for 100% of the retail cost of the medication.
Currently, patients are responsible for 25% until the end of the year. However, brand-name medication costs have increased significantly over the past 10 years and many patients can no more afford 25% than 100% of the cost of an expensive medication. To assist patients who are in the coverage gap or to avoid it, physicians often choose lower-cost generic drugs, which might be less effective and have worse side effects.
For example, if diabetes is not well-controlled, diabetes treatment guidelines from the Endocrine Society and the American Diabetes Association recommend the addition of a sodium-glucose co-transporter inhibitor, like Farxiga, Invokana or Jardiance; or a glucagon-like peptide receptor antagonist, such as Ozempic or Trulicity. Guidelines also recommend avoiding diabetic medications used more prominently in the past that can cause low blood sugar.
Unfortunately, the preferred diabetic drugs are incredibly expensive, ranging in price from $500 to more than $1,000 per month retail. Medicare patients on these drugs can expect to fall in the doughnut hole in spring or summer, depending on the cost of other medications they are taking. When that happens, the out-of-pocket cost of these drugs will increase from about $45 per month to over $200 per month.
While assistance programs, such as Medicare Extra Help and drug company patient assistance programs, do exist, there are large holes in these safety nets, with most patients still unable to afford medications. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains some provisions to address drug costs to Medicare recipients, but the practical impact of this legislation will not be known until it goes into full effect several years from now.
Lawmakers do not seem to comprehend the effect that leaving the coverage gap open is having on overall Medicare spending. Newer diabetic drugs reduce complications and hospitalizations while older drugs lead to more complications and hospitalizations. Patients with chronic lung disease or COPD face similar difficulties, often discontinuing expensive inhalers during the coverage gap, which can lead to disease exacerbations and hospitalization. These hospitalizations drive up Medicare spending by more than the amount saved by the coverage gap and cause patients to suffer unnecessarily.
West Virginia leads the nation in the rates of diabetes and COPD among Medicare recipients, meaning that patients here are facing disproportionate harm from this issue. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., as well as our other lawmakers, have a duty to fully understanding this issue and take leadership on addressing it.
Dr. Joanna Bailey, of Pineville, is a family physician and president of the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.