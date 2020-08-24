From April through July, more than 400 West Virginians reached out to my office to sign up for contact tracing and coronavirus pandemic response, a course developed in collaboration between the West Virginia University School of Public Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health.
In the midst of chaos and death, these ordinary people saw a need in their communities and set out to do what they could to help during this crisis.
Because of my experience working with these volunteers, it comes as no surprise to me that most Americans have the same outlook in fighting COVID-19 on a national and international scale. An NPR/Ipsos poll released earlier this month found broad support among Americans for a single, national strategy to address the pandemic and more aggressive measures to contain it.
But what good is wanting to help if our legislators will not work together? I agree with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that Congress’ inability to come to any agreement on a supplemental coronavirus relief package is embarrassing.
Millions of low-income renters are under threat of eviction and homelessness in the United States. COVID-19 has cost millions of Americans their jobs. Faced with a loss of income, how are so many going to pay the rent? The Aspen Institute estimates that, without action from Congress, more than 30 million low-income renters are at risk of losing their homes. This includes our friends and neighbors here in West Virginia.
The pandemic is not only affecting people directly, it is undermining years of progress in fighting other diseases throughout the world, like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Millions of children are missing out on life-saving vaccines, and food insecurity and starvation also are rising fast.
A poll conducted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition in April found that more than three-quarters of Americans support the inclusion of funding for the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, and other agencies to fight COVID-19 globally to limit its spread to the United States.
Yet, in the face of dire need and overwhelming bipartisan voter support, Congress will not move.
This is unacceptable. We need a strong response now from our lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to deal with the immediate crisis of COVID-19 and strengthen health care systems worldwide. I urge Sens. Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., along with Reps. McKinley, Mooney and Miller, all R-W.Va., to do all they can to break the current stalemate and support an emergency deal that includes:
- $100 billion in emergency rental assistance
- A national moratorium on evictions
- $4 billion over two years for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
- $4 billion for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
- $2 billion for anti-hunger efforts, including $500 million for nutrition