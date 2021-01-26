In his recent inaugural address, President Joe Biden said, “The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us.”
His words are a hopeful reminder of the sense of renewed freedom, peace and prosperity outlined by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in his first inaugural address nearly 70 ago: “Whatever America hopes to bring to pass in the world must first come to pass in the heart of America.”
In the face of a crisis, especially one as far-reaching as an economic depression, war or pandemic, we as Americans all have a role in building a better tomorrow. Emerging from this pandemic requires not only continued vigilance and outreach in our communities, but also our renewed commitment to swift, robust action to alleviate hardship wherever we see it.
Forms of hardship are now abundantly clear — poverty, hunger and hopelessness are taking hold as never before. Relief measures passed in December to help workers and families put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads are soon to expire — some within weeks — pushing millions of Americans under the immediate threat of hunger and eviction. The World Food Program projects that global hunger soon will double.
UNICEF estimates that 80 million children are at risk of preventable diseases, such as measles and polio. AIDS, TB and malaria deaths are projected to rise to levels not seen in years.
Biden has developed an aggressive proposal to meet this moment and support each of us as we do our bit to get through this crisis together. This recovery package helps renters avoid eviction, boosts food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and reduces rising poverty for low-income workers and families by expanding the earned income tax credit and child tax credit.
Additionally, it makes provisions for a global relief response to mitigate the secondary effects of COVID-19, including hunger and malnutrition in low-income communities, as well as the fight against infectious diseases.
The Biden administration’s plan presents effective solutions that are proportionate to the crisis at hand. It deserves the enthusiastic support of Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., along with Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, all R-W.Va.
Undoubtedly, the merits of this proposal will be debated in the coming weeks, with many in Congress arguing that the price tag is too high and that this is no time to divert our resources to other countries.
In such a time of uncertainty as this, we might rely again on the wisdom of Eisenhower, a successful American leader through crisis and recovery. In a special message to the Congress on the Mutual Security Program in March 1959, he noted, “We cannot safely confine government programs to our own domestic progress and our own military power. We could be the wealthiest and the most mighty nation and still lose the battle of the world if we do not help our world neighbors protect their freedom and advance their social and economic progress. It is not the goal of the American people that the United States should be the richest nation in the graveyard of history.”
West Virginians have a history of working together to overcome adversity. Endemic poverty has been part of our culture for far too long. It is precisely because of this history that the voices of support for federal anti-poverty legislation must come from all of us, and the loudest among our representatives in Congress.
Nearly a year since COVID-19 dramatically changed our way of life, we know that our better tomorrows start at home and among our friends and neighbors, but they do not end there. The work of the 117th Congress is now underway, and there is no time to waste in providing comprehensive COVID-19 relief measures in the heart of America and beyond.