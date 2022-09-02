Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

"Are you Heather Miller’s mom?” That’s what two deputy sheriffs asked me after waking my family up with a knock on our front door at 12:45 a.m., March 25, 2008.

I’ll always be Heather’s mom, even though a drunk driver took her from me that night.

Jody Miller, of Wheeling, is a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

