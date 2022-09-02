"Are you Heather Miller’s mom?” That’s what two deputy sheriffs asked me after waking my family up with a knock on our front door at 12:45 a.m., March 25, 2008.
I’ll always be Heather’s mom, even though a drunk driver took her from me that night.
She was 21, home on spring break from college, and had gone out for the evening. The driver of the car in which she was riding, we later discovered, was intoxicated according to police reports. He was driving 78 miles per hour in a 25 to 35 mph zone when he lost control. He crashed through a bus shelter and his car went airborne, flipping onto its roof and smashing into a hillside.
Heather was partially ejected out of the window and had the car resting on her body. She was resuscitated and somehow hung on for six days before dying from a severe head injury.
Take a moment to imagine that knock on your door in the middle of the night. Hear those officers ask, “Are you the mother of…?” Or, “Are you the father of…?” That terrifying conversation plays out every night around our nation.
There’s a public safety crisis on our roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) just released an estimate that 9,560 people were killed in traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022 — a 7% increase over the first quarter of 2021, and the worst first quarter in 20 years — indicating that lives taken by someone’s choice to drive impaired will reach the highest levels in over a decade. The new NHTSA traffic fatality statistics show a horrifying 28.3% increase in West Virginia for that same period.
The 7% national increase estimate in the first quarter of 2022 is in addition to the estimated 10.5% increase in overall traffic deaths in 2021 compared to 2020.
Those aren’t just statistics. They’re people. They’re family members, friends, loved ones who aren’t coming home.
Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless and impaired driving that got worse during the pandemic are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.
A May 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It also noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”
Another success model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.
We must refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.
In parallel, work must continue toward eliminating drunk driving.
Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies and victims and survivors of this crime, courageous bipartisan leaders in Congress included an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.
MADD recognized U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., with its “Legislative Hero” Award for her leadership in advancing this provision, which I was honored to present to her.
The infrastructure law also provided additional resources to be used nationally and at the state and local level for a Safe Systems approach to safety — part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy — that includes roadway engineering improvements that over time will complement reemphasis on human behavior changes and safer vehicles to reduce fatalities and injuries.
All these long-term steps are crucial, but there’s no time to lose. Labor Day weekend is here, which means more people driving under the influence. We need action today.
I applaud West Virginia law enforcement agencies’ annual “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI” high-visibility enforcement mobilization. We need to prioritize fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws.