Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been a leader in the effort to identify advanced technology that will prevent nearly 10,000 drunk driving deaths a year.
As a member of the Senate committee that writes auto safety legislation, Capito has the opportunity to continue her leadership on this issue by supporting legislation that will initiate a regulatory process resulting in systems that prevent drunk drivers from operating a vehicle.
Car companies have been working on such systems for at least a dozen years. Toyota, for example, said in 2007 that it hoped to have such systems in their cars by the end of 2009. Nissan said it already had been experimenting with a system.
As a mother — and I hope Capito, as a mother and grandmother herself, feels the same passion on this that I do — the fact that my daughter died 12 years ago because the technology had not yet been added to vehicles is extremely frustrating.
In 2008, two deputy sheriffs knocked on my front door at 12:30 a.m. Those two officers were so kind and compassionate. They clearly felt the weight of the news they were there to deliver. They even offered to drive us to the hospital so we could get to our daughter immediately.
My 21-year-old daughter, Heather, had been a passenger in a single-vehicle crash. The driver was going 78 miles per hour in a 25 to 35 mph zone when he lost control. His vehicle crashed through a bus shelter, went airborne and flipped on its roof into the hillside.
Heather was partially ejected out of the window and had the car resting on her body.
The driver scrambled out through the back window and fled. When police caught him shortly afterward and brought him back to the scene, he failed sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He had left my oldest daughter, my best friend and confidante, for dead at the scene.
We didn’t know those details when we got to the hospital. The trauma doctor described our daughter’s condition: Cuts and bruises. Broken ribs and clavicle. Severe head trauma. Swelling in the brain. Seizures. Coma.
We saw Heather hooked up to multiple tubes and machines. We saw the way her comatose body jerked nonstop from seizures. After a week of doctors and specialists and every conceivable lifesaving effort was exhausted, my Heather was declared brain dead on March 31, 2008.
Heather had been in school to become a registered nurse. Instead, as a registered organ donor, she gave complete strangers a second chance at life in a way none of us had planned: Her heart, kidneys and liver saved the lives of four people. Her tissue also was donated, enhancing the lives of 50 more people. Even in death, she was still saving lives through her selfless act of organ donation.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and others, have labored for decades to use what safety experts call the three E’s — education, engineering and enforcement — to end such tragedies. Those strategies have reduced drunk driving deaths by 52%. That’s incredible.
But what about the families of the other 48 percent? What more can we do?
Well, now, I have an answer: Add another “E”, for “effective technology.” Technology can do what the other three E’s have never fully achieved. It can help police by reducing and eventually eliminating the need for drunk-driver pursuits or DUI checkpoints.
Specifically, two technologies would save thousands of lives by stopping drunks from driving: Driver monitoring systems, which can detect signs of distracted, impaired or fatigued driving; and alcohol detection systems, which use sensors to determine if a driver is under the influence of alcohol and then prevent the vehicle from moving.
My daughter is gone. And this lifesaving technology still isn’t in cars. I’m tired of waiting. You should be, too.
We hope Capito will join my family, MADD and her Republican colleague, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, in supporting the bipartisan RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone) Act, which would require America’s vehicle-safety regulatory agency to issue a technology-neutral requirement that advanced drunk-driving detection be standard in vehicles starting four years after the legislation becomes law.
It’s time for government and industry to act. Our lives depend on it.