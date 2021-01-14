Born in 1923 in Lincoln County, Chuck Yeager grew up the way many of us do in West Virginia, spending considerable time outdoors hunting and fishing and learning early to be respectful of nature and our fellow man.
His work ethic and natural talent served him well throughout the rest of his remarkable life. Long after his record-breaking flight — he famously broke the sound barrier Oct. 14, 1947, flying the Bell X-1 aircraft — Chuck remained in our hearts as a symbol of patriotism and bravery.
His life is full of tales of his valor, his stoicism in the face of danger and his determination to perform his duty no matter the cost. Chuck embodied what it means to be a true Mountaineer.
When I served as governor, I was fortunate to host Chuck at least once a year for the One Shot Deer Hunt, the proceeds of which benefit Hunters Helping the Hungry, a program providing thousands of pounds of venison annually to needy families across the state.
Chuck told me many incredible stories of his service, including all the details of his legendary flights.
I recall him telling me that the only reason he got to fly the X-1 on his landmark flight was because the previous test pilot Bell Aircraft Corp. asked wanted a renewed contract that was way too expensive. The military took over the program and offered Chuck an extra $60 a month. He jumped at the chance.
Not only is the story true about Chuck pushing through with broken ribs suffered a few days earlier while riding a horse, he wasn’t even supposed to break the sound barrier that day. He thought that if he didn’t go for it, he wouldn’t get another chance. Chuck truly had nerves of steel.
The legacy Chuck leaves is an important part of our heritage as West Virginians. Our little state has mined the coal that forged the steel that built the tanks and ships that keep our country the strongest in the world. It is an honor to remember Chuck as part of our military service heritage and our way of life that sinks deep into the roots of West Virginia’s rich culture.
When Chuck became the first pilot to break the sound barrier, he challenged each of us to test the limits of what is possible. His West Virginia values shone through in all he did.
His work ethic, fortitude and persistence in the face of danger gave Chuck the “right stuff” to push the limits of endurance.
“The best pilots fly more than the others,” Chuck said. “That’s why they’re the best.”
He remains an inspiration to us all and to all who have, and will, follow in his footsteps. Gen. Chuck Yeager was an American patriot and legendary West Virginian, and I am grateful to have known him and to call him my dear friend.
I encourage all Americans to learn more about this incredible West Virginian. His contributions to the Mountain State and America will never be forgotten and will be held up as the gold standard for all West Virginians.