There’s not much Americans agree on these days. As reported in The Week, 56% of Americans think democracy is under attack and 51% believe it is likely elected officials will overturn the results of a future election. Of polled parents, 43% say they will take their kids out of school if COVID-19 vaccinations are required, while 44% believe all students should be vaccinated.
However, as reported in USA Today, a majority of Americans favor term limits for Supreme Court Justices. While campaigning for president in 2016, Donald Trump promised that he would support term limits for members of Congress. When asked by pollsters if Trump should abide by his words, an overwhelming majority said it was important that he do so. Of course, he didn’t do that, par for the course.
Term limits would get rid of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of whom a journalist recently said would watch America burn before giving up power. Term limits would get rid of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who still wants to invalidate the 2020 presidential election.
Unfortunately, term limits mean we would lose Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, three ethically driven Republicans who had the gumption to stand by their oaths of office.
And what of the elected Democrats? Well, they would also have to go. However, it’s the Republicans who are in a downward spiral. Brian Klass, political analyst and prolific author, is of the opinion that the Republican Party is on an irreversible course toward authoritarianism.
Setting term limits is the only way to hit the reset button and clear the board.
If the ayes have it, let’s do it. Let’s throw the liars and self-promoters out. It sounds easy enough, but as was pointed out by a friend, the cheese doesn’t stand alone. Everything is connected to everything else.
For example, it didn’t take long for debris from the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan to wash up on the shores of Puget Sound. Moreover, the radiation caught up in the global westerly wind patterns we hope only passed over us. Those are examples of connections over space.
The notion that you reap what you sow, my least favorite scriptural passage, is an example of a connection over time. Did the founding fathers realize that the First Amendment, which includes freedom of speech, would be abused by entertainers posing as political pundits endangering democracy?
Everything being connected to everything else is a premise necessary of acceptance, otherwise we end up with unintended consequences. Unintended consequences are the result of not taking time to think through a decision. I suspect understanding all of the connections and implications of an issue is a near impossible task, but we have to try.
Look at the Arizona 2020 election audit. By thinking in a manipulative and unethical manner the Arizona Republican party failed to see the possibility of another outcome, i.e., Biden might actually end up with more votes. Surprise!
So, before we set our sights on term limits, we have two connections to do away with. The first is gerrymandering. To do away with term limits but not gerrymandering means we keep feeding the fire with winning candidates from a single party with perhaps each new election bringing more outlandish claims as candidates, either Republican or Democrat, vie for position. Can you imagine multiple lawyers of the same party running in a gerrymandered district? We don’t need squiggly-lined voting districts.
Any candidate running for office should have to appeal to a majority of voters in a district no matter their income, religion or race. Forbid by law, gerrymandering.
The second issue is the Citizens United decision, which defined corporations as people and allowed them to spend as much as they want backing particular candidates in elections.
Justice Samuel Alito, who shames me as an Italian-American with his extreme conservative ideology, supported the idea of corporations as people. Right-wingers like Alito take the facts as we know them and shove them through the wide end of a funnel forcing them out the narrow end to fit their narrow vision of the country. A corporation is not a human, end of story. Alito would probably say I don’t know much about the law and he would be right. I would say he doesn’t know right from wrong and that what’s legal isn’t necessarily what’s right. If Alito ever invited me to dinner I know I’d leave hungry. You have to slice the bologna pretty thin to conclude a corporation is a person.
So, if we don’t do away with the Citizens United decision term limits would be meaningless, as corporations would continue to pump money into the campaigns of their favorite party and candidate be they Republicans or Democrats.
Whether liberal or ultra-conservative, a lifetime term on the Supreme Court is simply an opportunity to turn one’s political philosophy, no matter how wrong-headed, into a reality. We need to limit their time.
All of this indicates to me that it takes a lot of work to maintain a democracy. Who has the time? Most of us are trying our hardest to get by. We should be able to rely on our elected officials, but we can’t.
Luckily there are a plethora of non-governmental agencies listed on Google with already established track records for us to join.