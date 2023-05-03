Bill Gates is in favor of the use of artificial intelligence. Elon Musk, less so.
Like most of you, I am in favor of any technology that makes my life easier. Like some of you, I am not great at working with technology. Like most of you, I don’t always understand the implications of some technology. Do you know who else doesn’t understand the implications of the innovations from Big Tech? The people who develop the technologies.
Did Henry Ford understand how we would be dependent on Middle East petroleum because of his cars? Did he understand the need for highway taxes? I think not. Did those credited with inventing the TV have any inkling of what was to come?
Parents and educators concerned themselves with the impact of these technological developments after the fact. Currently, there are concerns about social media sites gathering personal information about us behind the scenes.
Have you ever seen a family sitting at a restaurant table, each member on their phones?
Some contend that, with each new technology developed, we lose a bit of our humanity. I suspect humanity, like matter, is neither gained nor lost. It simply takes on a new form. Our concerns about the current state of technology, to my way of thinking, are small potatoes when compared to the progressively rapid changes in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics that are occurring even as we speak.
AI is better at chess than chess champions living today, and it can whip anyone at the television quiz show “Jeopardy!” It makes for self-driving cars. Small examples perhaps. However, they seem to be the tip of the iceberg. Depending on the source, it’s predicted by anywhere from 20 million to 70 million jobs in the United States will be replaced by robotics and artificial intelligence.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman tells us this switchover from people to machines will most likely not result in a loss of productivity at the national level. That doesn’t solve the basic problem of unemployment for people at the local level, though.
Currently, careers for Wall Street brokers, lawyers, maid workers and hedge fund managers appear safe. Among the threatened occupations are writers, teachers, executive secretaries, artists, accountants and miners. Robotic miners will not be filing for black lung benefits and they won’t be arguing about pensions. For Uber drivers, pizza makers, machinists and restaurant servers, a future with AI will have a dark side.
It appears that AI is already in a developmental stage that allows machines to learn from their mistakes. It also appears that those tech companies that are in deep with AI, including Google, plan to release their artificial intelligence slowly, so we can learn.
In a recent interview on “60 Minutes,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the world is not ready for AI and its effects. He used the words “slow release.” However, “slow release” is not well-defined. AI needs to be monitored and studied. The fact is that no one knows much about the potential effects, some of which, of course, could be good and worthwhile for humanity.
I can see two big effects on the horizon.
- First, I hope for — and can see in our future — medical breakthroughs in advanced treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS. Still, in the background, is the nagging question of the quality of life, the cost of care and the burden on families as the lives of elderly and unwell people are prolonged.
- Secondly, people who collect a check from the state but don’t work are often unfairly stigmatized as lazy. How socially disorientating will it be for the many people who can’t work as efficiently as a robotic worker to be unemployed? How potentially demeaning will it be for them to be labelled lazy? Do we move from a “welfare system” to a “guaranteed income” for Americans who can’t find work that pays a livable wage? We can’t just let our neighbors go hungry and without shelter, or can we?
What is needed is multiple rounds of testing new technologies before releasing them on the public, while still maintaining a watchful eye on other governments that don’t or won’t test.
Pichai suggests we consult specifically with people in sociology, geography, political science and economics. He also mentions philosophy. I would add historians. However, it’s the social scientists who can best prepare us for a future of AI. Under ordinary circumstances, social scientists are not given to predicting the future. However, they are studious, reflective and speculative. That’s good for all of us, as the seat of power shifts even more to the tech companies.
Finally, AI is not mean-spirited. It is not evil. It’s built on data, and it can be studied. In the meantime, we should consider putting a moratorium on releasing AI until we have, at the very least, tried to understand it better.