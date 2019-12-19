Joe Manzo: America's new cult: Trumpism (Opinion)

A cult is defined as a body of adherents showing great devotion to a person, idea, object, movement or work. When a person is the center of the cult’s admiration, the result is referred to as a “cult of personality.” A cult of personality displays a misplaced or excessive admiration for the person. Very few in the cult can be moved to change their minds. Cults of personality do not have to be negative, but among the worst cases include Charles Manson, Jim Jones and Kim Jong-un.
Trevor Hughes, in USA Today, writes that Charles Manson thought of himself as a Christ-like figure. Joe Carter, editor of the Gospel Coalition, wrote in Nov. 2018 that Jim Jones thought of himself as the reincarnation of Jesus. Kim Jong-un is thought to control the weather by his people. James Clapper has written in a Belfer Center, Harvard Kennedy School publication that Kim Jong-un is a God in North Korea.
Most of us are aware that these men who have/had a cult-like following lied, stole, bullied and killed for their own benefit, all unlike what is expected of us as Christians. Moreover, we were always told to be wary (the first commandment of our Judeo-Christian heritage tells us so), of those who say to us in so many words they are chosen ones — as President Trump referred to himself on Aug. 21. Energy Secretary Rick Perry echoed those very words earlier this month.
For those who want to be good Christians, the bar is high. Certainly, I do not measure up, for a variety of reasons. Still, I believe I know right from wrong based on my Christian upbringing. Most of us do. We know, whether we are or not, to be honest in our dealings with neighbors, friends and family members. We know we shouldn’t lie or otherwise deceive. It’s easy to lie and deceive, but we shouldn’t do it. We know we should walk humbly, but we use the word proud much too often. We know we should follow the Golden Rule, but many times greed, a human frailty, takes us down the wrong path.
If you were raised in my family, you are well aware of the unofficial 11th commandment, “God hates a hypocrite.” In common parlance, it translates as let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Condemn Hunter Biden, if you like, but don’t leave out Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka.
Then there is the notion of American Exceptionalism. For many, it means that America is a special place among all places and has been since the beginning of time. It is, in fact, embedded deep in our psyche. America is God’s country. Take an oath of national office and you will likely place your right hand on a Bible and end with “so help me God.” Recite the Pledge of Allegiance and don’t forget the “under God” part. The oath taken to join the military ends with “so help me God.”
It turns out the 75 percent of Americans polled by the Pew Foundation identify as Christian. It’s a shrinking number, as James Haught noted in his Dec. 6 column. Still, a whole bunch of you know right from wrong. Christians, as it turns out, represent a good portion of Donald Trump’s base. Protestant Christianity of an evangelical nature is particularly strong throughout the Southeast United States, where support for the president is high.
It also turns out the Bible Belt closely follows the map of Trump’s support by state, seemingly fading out in West Virginia just north of Beckley. The correlation is unmistakable. So, given the president’s behavior of bullying (the Kahns, Greta Thunberg), self-aggrandizement (“I know more than the generals”), arrogance (“I am a very stable genius”), lying (13,435 false and misleading statements over 993 days) and racism (implying that the neo-Nazis at Charlottesville are good people, too).
How do we explain this high level of support for President Trump by Christians?
Clearly, President Trump doesn’t measure up to the lessons we learned growing up. So, what is the connection? It’s not the economy. Trickle-down economics doesn’t work and never has, and if you are not a 1-percenter you know exactly what I am talking about. Moreover, the economy is doing better in cities than in rural areas. It’s not the stock market. Eighty percent of Americans own 8 percent of available stocks, according to NerdWallet. Moreover, there are those who believe that you cannot claim an improved economy without taking into account the environment as part of the cost of doing business these days. We are all aware you can’t improve the economy simply by rolling back regulations. You wouldn’t set a budget for a corporation without considering labor costs, isn’t that so?
Finally, the biggest deficits in our history are projected under this administration by the Office of Budget and Management. The Republicans beat us to death every time a Democrat takes over the White House, with talk about the deficit, which is soaring under President Trump.
So, what exactly, is cementing the relationship between Christians and the president? Our president arguably doesn’t meet any of the examples of Christianity noted above.
Moreover, it is not just a grassroots movement, although that surely exists. USA Today published a piece on Oct. 1 listing, among others, Jerry Falwell Jr., Franklin Graham, Jentezen Franklin and James Robinson, all Christian leaders, as supporters of Donald Trump. A local minister in Southern West Virginia, when asked how he could support the president, given Trump’s un-Christianlike behaviors, refused to answer.
Taken together, these Christian leaders reach a multitude of people. We should also look to the avowed Christian in the White House, Mike Pence. In his commencement speech at Liberty University this year, the vice president warned graduates not to “bow down to the idols of popular culture. You’re going to be asked to tolerate things that violate your faith; you are going to be asked to endorse them.” This from a man who it appears supports the president’s views, opinions and behaviors, but identifies himself as a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.
Sophia Nelson, author of the USA Today op-ed piece, draws two conclusions. The first is the that Trump is not a man of God. Secondly, we are in a time where people fear change and cultural displacement, both of which explain the attraction to President Trump.
While all of that may be true, what the Trump presidency has created, as supported by Christians, is a cult. To a large base, the president seems to do nothing wrong. They stand by the president no matter what un-Christian deeds he commits. The idea that Christians would turn their backs on the lessons Jesus taught us in order to support Donald Trump and still refer to themselves as Christian is a bit surprising.
I know that many of my fellow West Virginians who claim to be Christians and who support Donald Trump would be incensed to think they are part of cult, but someone needs to explain this disconnect and answer my lingering question about what has become of those Christians purporting to follow the teachings of Jesus. Where does that leave us?
It is always my feeling that you should vote your conscience. If President Trump is your choice, please, don’t claim to be Christian. Can I get an amen?