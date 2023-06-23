John Taffer runs a cable television show titled “Bar Rescue.” In my area, the show is on channel 96. His catch phrase is “Running a bar is not just a business, it’s a science.”
The truth is that, after watching several episodes, we can all rescue a bar. It appears to me to be more about common sense than anything else. If you watch the show, the problems of the failing bar owners become predictable and pretty much solvable. Taffer drops the F-bomb on a regular basis (just a heads up for potential viewers), particularly when he advises the failing owners or managers to clean this “blankety-blank place up.”
Personally, I only like watching the first 15 minutes, because that’s when the problems are identified. After that, everybody starts moving toward a group hug as they begin to fix the problems.
Bar problems are multiple in nature. There are managers who don’t care; too many managers with different goals; managers and employees who steal from the business; untrained staff; absentee owners; dirty facilities; and uninviting exteriors. It appears it all boils down to hiring the right people and caring about the business.
Our country is not a bar, but there are similarities, with regard to management. Today, our politicians are not running the business of the country successfully. They appear more interested in their personal, political and economic success, which depends on the success of their party. Politicians, seeking votes, are doing everything but the right thing.
We should hold the parties responsible for the extreme members of their caucus. Currently, it’s Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who are responsible for the extremists of their party because they have not been honest with their constituents. McConnell, for example, doesn’t seem enamored with former president Donald Trump, but he has said he will support him if he’s the Republican nominee in 2024. What? Had the Republicans voted to convict Trump after his first impeachment, all of the political machinations and crazies in the Republican Party might be gone by now. They need to refocus on ideas, instead of personalities.
In our politics, you should only be able to win some of the time. Since Richard Nixon, half of the presidents elected have been Republican. That’s not a bad record. Apparently, having a president who resigns in disgrace is not the kiss of death it’s made out to be. Yet, for some reason, the Republicans feel the need to win all elections, even if it means supporting liars and crazies.
The reality is that the ideas the Republicans trot out for us are stale to a great number of voters, and they need those extremist knuckleheads to help keep voters from focusing on “what’s behind the curtain.” The idea that the rich should get the biggest tax breaks, that the government is not elected to help us, that health care costs should be transferred to the working poor, that women should have no control over their own bodies and the elderly should be on their own, financially, are ideas that are rejected by the general public.
Republicans have to defend Trump because he has a large base of supporters, and it appears he is their best chance at winning an election. Further, he has that large base of supporters because the Republican Party has not strongly sent the message that the last presidential election was not stolen and that right-wing media isn’t providing the whole story.
All of this begs the question of who really owns Congress. Who provides the money that allows lying politicians to keep getting elected and lie even bigger?
Bars owners and managers put themselves ahead of the business by giving away drinks, overpouring and not ringing up sales. I think you get the picture. I don’t have an answer to all the possible ways our elected officials put themselves above the good of the country, except to say that a clear sign of political theft is leaving office with substantially more money than the elected official had when they came into office.
Is it possible that party honesty could keep political extremists out of Congress and the presidency? I think so. If you can’t be honest with your customers, in this case voters, you can’t clean up your blankety-blank bar.
Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.