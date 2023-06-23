Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John Taffer runs a cable television show titled “Bar Rescue.” In my area, the show is on channel 96. His catch phrase is “Running a bar is not just a business, it’s a science.”

The truth is that, after watching several episodes, we can all rescue a bar. It appears to me to be more about common sense than anything else. If you watch the show, the problems of the failing bar owners become predictable and pretty much solvable. Taffer drops the F-bomb on a regular basis (just a heads up for potential viewers), particularly when he advises the failing owners or managers to clean this “blankety-blank place up.”

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

