I read Phil Kabler’s Statehouse Beat column in the Dec. 11 edition of the Gazette-Mail and it reminded of the old joke about why Baptists don’t have sex standing up. The punchline is that someone might see them and think they were dancing.

It turns out that, in an obtuse sort of way, dancing and Kabler’s question of what is trending among Generation Z voters in West Virginia are related. His view that many young people between the ages of 18 and 28 have left the state is certainly valid. Our most important export, by qualitative measure, has never been coal. It’s always been people. Mostly, it’s the people you don’t want to move.

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia. 

