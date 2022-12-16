I read Phil Kabler’s Statehouse Beat column in the Dec. 11 edition of the Gazette-Mail and it reminded of the old joke about why Baptists don’t have sex standing up. The punchline is that someone might see them and think they were dancing.
It turns out that, in an obtuse sort of way, dancing and Kabler’s question of what is trending among Generation Z voters in West Virginia are related. His view that many young people between the ages of 18 and 28 have left the state is certainly valid. Our most important export, by qualitative measure, has never been coal. It’s always been people. Mostly, it’s the people you don’t want to move.
People who move are demographically special people. They are people who give up the proximity of close relatives and friends in search of a better life for themselves and their family. They have ambitions and are less afraid of change. Just as important, they don’t believe they can affect change here in the Mountain State.
Remaining behind are the perceived “fat cats,” such as those who find that legislation benefits them. There are those who benefit by not paying their taxes, and there are those everyday, working people who make a livable wage. All of those folks are doing OK, so what would motivate them to move? The answer is not much. Also Left behind are the under educated, unemployed and those who swallow the baloney put out by politicians and the right-wing media. I would contend that, socially, our population displays the characteristics of a barbell, thick on both ends and thin in the middle.
An NBC national poll cited by Kabler indicated that 7% of 18 to 28 year olds voted across the country. Kabler noted that voting by young people across the country helped turn back the expected red tsunami of Republican voters because of, in part, the Republican stance on such issues as reproductive rights and student loan forgiveness. He also noted, correctly, that the trend hit a brick wall in West Virginia where only 4% of Gen Z voted. He attributed that voter turnout to young people having moved from the state.
The migration of young people is a perfectly legitimate explanation for the lack of voting by Generation Z people in West Virginia. Kabler wondered when the national trend of more, young people voting will reach West Virginia. I would like to offer a rationale that is tied to freak dancing. Freak dancing is a really good example of watching a train wreck because you can’t look away.
Dancing, from the waltz to the samba, has always portrayed the notion of public sensuality for some people. Dancing, or the lack thereof, demonstrates who we are as a people as much as the sports we play, the food we eat and the way we pray. In 1996 (and 1996 is not that long ago), Baylor University, the largest Baptist University in the world, lifted its 151-year-old ban on holding dances on campus. Apparently, they missed an earlier seminar on 2nd Samuel 6:14-22 where David danced nearly naked with joy in front of his people and in front of God. He was, by the way, chastised by Saul’s daughter for his inappropriate behavior.
I want to stick with the topic of dancing, but shift to freak dancing. It was reported that the banning of the sexually suggestive dancing began sporadically as early as the 1990s and continued through the first decade of the 21st century. An article in Education Week in 2001 stated “it looks like sex, but it’s dancing. It’s called freak dancing.” OK, so slow dancing and grinding have long been part of the dance scene, and freak dancing took it a step beyond. Freak dancing began to sweep the country. Banned in schools, it shifted to teen clubs. Early on, I wondered how long it would take for freak dancing to reach West Virginia, if at all. This relates to Kabler’s question on when better voting by young people will reach us in West Virginia. Late in the first decade of the 21st century, a dance was cancelled at Capital High School because of the threat of freak dancing. My point is that we may be, at the very least, several years behind the rest of the country.
Rural people, by definition, resist change. We are classified by the Office of Management and Budget as a rural state. Add in that we are among the least educated states, as measured by the number of people holding college degrees.
It might take time for younger voters to realize the subject of personal reproductive rights is not the business of government at any level, and that loan forgiveness is good for people. My wife and I paid off our school loans and, yes, we would like a refund. However, we know that sometimes life isn’t fair.
Moreover, to encourage positive change you have to jump into the circle of ignorance with both feet sometime, somewhere. Unfortunately, in a minimum of three years, the rest of the country may be moving on in another direction, we may just be recognizing the freak dancing show of having a gerrymandered GOP supermajority Legislature is bad for us no matter which party is in charge. At least some West Virginians who qualify as Generation Z because of their age might not qualify in today’s world as part of a well-informed electorate.