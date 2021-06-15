The 2022 midterms are close, and the wheels are turning for both parties. When the dust settles, there is a strong possibility that the Republicans might prevail. A lingering question is how can we help people who believe they are helping our country but vote for liars, people who will do anything for a spotlight and those who choose to misinform.
For example, reporting indicates that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., current minority leader, wants to be speaker of the House. However, a question arises as to the fitness of McCarthy, outside of his adulation for Donald Trump, to be two heartbeats away from the presidency. McCarthy is known to be disagreeable about the truth. As such, can he be trusted to serve our country with honesty and dignity, or is it just about him getting a promotion because he’s a Republican?
On June 15, 2016, McCarthy made what has become known as “a politically explosive statement.” I am quoting here as McCarthy speaks with then-Speaker Paul Ryan. “There’s ... two people, I think, Putin pays: [California Representative Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump ... [laughter] ... swear to God.”
Ryan, as reported by The Guardian, immediately responded to McCarthy: “This is an off-the-record ... [laughter] ... no leaks ... [laughter] ... alright?” Later, Ryan’s spokesperson reported that the conversation was clearly an attempt at humor. Do you believe our elected officials joke about treasonous activities like taking money from an enemy country? Why weren’t Republicans outraged?
Remember the Benghazi investigations? McCarthy, told us, as recalled by E.J. Dionne, the reason for the two-year investigation of Hillary Clinton and Benghazi was to bring down her poll numbers. Later, McCarthy stated on Fox News that he had unintentionally misstated his position about poll numbers.
Let’s move on to post-Jan. 6, 2021. McCarthy called on Trump to “accept his share of responsibility” for the Capitol breach. He went on to say, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” Later, McCarthy told the press that Trump had nothing to do with events of Jan. 6 and, “If you listen to what he had to say, you would know that.”
As an aside, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Trump was morally responsible for the Jan. 6 breach, but added that Democrats, by supporting a Jan. 6 bipartisan commission, were focusing on “things that occurred in the past.” I think McConnell was referring to American history. Duh, who needs that?
What is clearly missing is the truth. Jeremy Hurewitz recently authored an op-ed published in USA Today titled “China owes us the truth on COVID-19.” Can we seriously expect other countries to be honest with us when we can’t be honest with ourselves?
So, what kind of people are the Republican true believers? Certainly, it’s difficult to account for all that motivates those who are Republican voters, and some have stood up for what’s right. Still, why is it easy to fool people with the “Big Lie?” There is an analytical profile of people who are conservative or liberal. George Lakoff tells us the best way to understand the conservative mindset is to think of the strict father figure, i.e., no coddling. Obedience is a must, as are conformity and respect for authority.
“Insider” summarizes several studies regarding conservatives and liberal mindsets. According to the Pew Foundation, understanding our political divisions can no longer be grasped by simple demographic analysis. Psychological fear can make people lean toward conservatism. Conservatives appear to have more-ordered thinking patterns than liberals. Conservatives tend to avoid ambiguity and change. However, conservatives report seeing more meaning to the life experience. Both groups judge people by their actions. Regardless, the difference between right and left politics appears to be rooted in personality and brain activity.
This doesn’t answer everything, but there is clearly a difference in what motivates people of distinct political orientations. How do we expose the Big Lie when cowardly congressional members are afraid to concisely reject it?
The educational theory behind inclusion in the public schools indicates that, when the student body is diverse, there are higher expectations for all. We can learn from this theory.
A major problem for us, as Americans, is gerrymandering. Putting like-minded people in the same voting districts prevents some people from getting elected to Congress and leading when necessary. It prevents compromise and the incorporation of competing opinions into any discussion. Consider a hypothetical: One major party, it doesn’t matter which one, is so dominant that the real election occurs during the primary. In order to win a primary, candidates might have to outdo each other in hyperbole. When candidates debate to see who leans more to the right or the left, our country is in even bigger trouble.
If we fail at eradicating gerrymandering, the American people have no choice but to argue for term limits. Career politicians beware.