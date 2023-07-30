Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

You want your children to be educated and develop skills that will serve them later in life. As you know, education could be expensive. Think of the beer you will have to buy, and those student loans that seem to take forever to pay off.

Well, there might not be a need to worry. The new social studies curriculum in Florida notes that you can lean skills that will help you later in life by being a slave. To date, I don’t believe we have considered slavery as an alternative to traditional education. However, according to the new curriculum in Florida, becoming a blacksmith is one skill learned by the experience of slavery that could help you later in life.

Stories you might like

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you