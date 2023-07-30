You want your children to be educated and develop skills that will serve them later in life. As you know, education could be expensive. Think of the beer you will have to buy, and those student loans that seem to take forever to pay off.
Well, there might not be a need to worry. The new social studies curriculum in Florida notes that you can lean skills that will help you later in life by being a slave. To date, I don’t believe we have considered slavery as an alternative to traditional education. However, according to the new curriculum in Florida, becoming a blacksmith is one skill learned by the experience of slavery that could help you later in life.
I do wonder exactly how many blacksmiths might be needed on a plantation. According to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, you only need one per village. Clearly, we can’t all be blacksmiths. So, there must be other skills to be gained.
Let’s look at this objectively. Some of what is learned might be considered hard skills, and some might be considered soft skills. First and foremost, those refused as blacksmith interns might learn about agriculture. After years working stooped over in plantations fields, one might have learned about cotton production, choosing the right plants and how the cotton market operates. This could’ve been helpful to slaves after they were freed from serving a lifetime as property. Wait, what?
By working cooperatively with the managers on the tobacco plantation in an effort to produce a smoother smoke, former slaves might have the knowledge necessary to produce their own brand of tobacco. Can I offer you an Uncle Remus cigarette after dinner? So much for slaves to learn.
Of course, some slaves most likely wouldn’t take advantage of their opportunities, preferring instead to take the lazy way out after their shift in the field. Instead of taking advantage of the economic opportunities available to them, the less ambitious slaves would probably go bowling or just hang around the pickle ball court. So, slavery won’t work for everybody, but it is an equal opportunity skill developer. The slave economy was based on equal pay for equal work for men and women. Actually, the work load was equal, but there was no pay. You should just think of their jobs, as you study the Florida curriculum, as unpaid internships.
Women cannot only learn agricultural skills, but they can also learn skills that might pay off in today’s world. There’s a large group of women slaves who worked in “the big house.” Those skills are easily transferred to minimum wage hotel housekeeping jobs. But, you must want to succeed. The vast majority of housekeeping workers have failed to own their own hotels and motels.
What of the slaves that cooked? Thousands of people have worked in fast-food hamburger franchise restaurants. How come they are not controlling the lunch-time markets? C’est la vie, you might say. Cleary, you won’t prosper from slavery if you don’t want to.
In today’s world of social and emotional learning, slavery could also lend itself to helping people develop soft skills. If the cotton picker next to you falls over from exhaustion, you might help them through the day. Now that’s cooperation. Slavery can help you learn to count, as in how many bags did you fill to meet your quota. See? Your math skills can be polished as well.
Why waste part of your learning day at recess when you can better your physical stamina trying to run north? It turns out that learning the cardinal directions is also a skill. In today’s world children learn a lot by having pets. The pets usually do not live as long as people. So you learn the reality of life that nothing is forever. As a slave you learn that your brother of sister may be sold off tomorrow. Seeing that nothing is forever can provide the toughness you need to succeed at any cost.
Let’s not leave out the “handy man” skills such as repairing your cabin and papering your interior walls with newspapers. Now, we could argue that poor white people did the same thing. They picked cotton, they papered walls with old newspapers and they repaired their own homes. Unfortunately, you couldn’t promote those skills among whites because they were not slaves.
It might be that after a lifetime as a slave developing a hard shell might provide the business ethos necessary to propel you into a future life as a slave master. If you can see it, you can be it. Why wouldn’t Black people want to own other people since it seems to have been all the rage? If slavery taught us any lessons, one would surely be that it’s better to be the slave owner than a slave.
Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.