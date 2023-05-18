If immigration is a problem, we should fix it. It’s our elected representatives who make the laws.
The first immigration law was passed in 1790. It allowed migrants who had lived in the United States for two years, and their children under 21 years of age, to receive naturalization status. Here’s the catch. They had to be Western Europeans (white people, if you will).
Then there was the Chinese Exclusion Act of the 19th century. There was a quota system until the mid-1960s, when the system was changed to a broader one allowing those with family members residing within our borders to immigrate. In 1965, under the quota system, 297,000 immigrants were welcomed to the United States. In 2021, 1.5 million immigrants arrived in the United States and, apparently, from what I hear about the crisis on the border, they were not welcomed by a good portion of the American people.
It appears the problem, according to Republicans, is the Democrats. The Democrats are not without blame in all of this. Either party could initiate a change. So, where are legislative bills that could fix immigration?
Let me be clear, I realize we are a nation of immigrants, nobody is from here.
No matter how you boil it down, our elected officials have abandoned the country in favor of personal ambition and reelection. Each party would rather stalk out a position, it appears, than fix the problem. Our salvation lies in ridding ourselves of gerrymandering, dark money and instituting term limits. Some critics of term limits lament the potential loss of experience of legislators, but that’s nonsense. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., all have offices run by experienced staff who orient the newcomers in the ways of the Washington world. So, no loss of experience there except the elected congressperson’s or senator’s experience at manipulating the system in favor of themselves and their party.
As I see people make these horrendously hard trips from countries in Central America, I am of two minds. I think of my own grandparents and the other 4 million Italian migrants who landed, mostly through Ellis Island, between 1880 and 1920. In those years, Italian immigrants represented over 10% of the American population. That’s a big number. Some would suggest that, surely, the Italian peasants could have stayed back and changed the course of events that might have precluded them from migrating. I hear that a lot about Central American migrants. “Why don’t they just stay home and change things in their countries?” Why didn’t Chinese immigrants stay back? Why didn’t Irish immigrants stay back?
The reason is that these are basically uneducated, unorganized and poverty-stricken peasants, as were my grandparents, with innate intelligence and ambitions for a better life. Nothing is going to change for them until there are changes at the top.
The rich and powerful people have to see that they can become richer and more powerful by raising the status of the poor. Personally, it seems clear to me that improving life in the “old country,” even just a little, might keep migrants who walk hundreds of miles to the U.S. border from their motherlands, at home. I could tell you more stories about my relatives and their journey to America, but there’s no point, because we all have stories.
All of those early migrants were from pitiful countries. Italy sucked, Ireland sucked, Germany sucked, England sucked, and the list goes on and that’s why they left. So, our border crisis is a crisis fabricated by our elected officials because they lack the courage to change the laws and potentially lose a vote from the 19% of the population these current migrants mostly represent.
Nineteen percent is a huge number. In my family, reference to the Italy they left behind around the turn of the 20th century is “The Old Country,” a phrase that should stick in our minds. Our big fear should be that the American values and American institutions are being undermined at the top levels of our government by liars, hypocrites and people who put party above country.
Unfortunately, our children or grandchildren might be referring to the United States as the old country as they make their way in the future to countries where people elected democratically to government positions actually put country before party.
When we are told by our congressional leaders that there is a crisis at the border, we the people should respond by saying, “Fix it or step aside.” Only Congress can make and change the laws.