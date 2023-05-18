Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If immigration is a problem, we should fix it. It’s our elected representatives who make the laws.

The first immigration law was passed in 1790. It allowed migrants who had lived in the United States for two years, and their children under 21 years of age, to receive naturalization status. Here’s the catch. They had to be Western Europeans (white people, if you will).

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

