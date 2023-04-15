Examples of poor sportsmanship are numerous, whether it’s illegal hits in football, throwing elbows in basketball or Maradona punching the ball into the goal in a World Cup game. That type of behavior is injurious to youngsters moving up through the ranks and ultimately a danger to society.
Specific examples abound. What about the infamous incident with New York Rangers’ forward Sean Avery screening goalie Martin Brodeur, Mike Tyson biting Evander Holifield’s ear or Lance Armstrong’s doping scandal?
We should all keep in mind that sport is as much a reflection of who we are as a people as music, art, politics or religion. Unsportsmanlike behavior is a barometer of our society at large. Let me say right off that trying to intimidate an opponent during a game is older than Ty Cobb sliding into second base spikes high. I accept that. But, leaving it on the field, so to speak, is also important to the game.
For me, the most current example was the Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship final. I was looking forward to the game on Sunday. In my enthusiasm, I was joined by a record number of viewers who also were excited to watch the game. I didn’t know of any of the LSU players or the Iowa players, except for Caitlin Clark, whose name was repeated ad nauseam prior to the broadcast. However, I am, as are many others, a fan of sportsmanship. From the start, it didn’t look good for Iowa. LSU was bigger and faster. Still, I enjoyed the game.
However, I found myself wondering about the behavior of LSU coach Kim Mulkey. She was on the court and she shouldn’t have been. She made physical contact with the referees and she shouldn’t have done that. In both cases, I believe a technical foul should have followed. Mulkey was not setting a good example. Now, I have to mention that I was told by friends that I would have been more tolerant of Mulkey’s behavior, had she been a man. To that, I say baloney! Behavior is behavior and gender doesn’t figure into for me. Would I hang out with a guy who behaved like Mulkey? No way.
To digress, I also watched the Iowa vs. South Carolina game two days before the championship. I’ve seen the video of Clark giving a player on the Gamecocks team a gesture, reminiscent of the older “in your face,” a waving hand in front of her face. In today’s world, that particular gesture means “you can’t see me.” I don’t get it, but that’s what commentators said. The new meaning of the gesture is attributed to pro wrestler John Cena.
What I did not see was Clark follow a South Carolina player across the floor making that gesture and otherwise rubbing salt in the wound as the game ended. South Carolina lost the game, and they shouldered their loss in an appropriate fashion. Iowa won the game and behaved appropriately. Have you ever seen the last out of a World Series game where the winners take the ball and head to the losing opponent’s dugout in an effort to remind them they’re losers?
Fast forward to Sunday’s final. LSU player Angel Reese followed Clark across the floor. The outcome of the game was beyond doubt. Rather than celebrate the victory — LSU scored a record 102 points — it became necessary for Reese to stomp on Iowa for losing. I have to admit that, in discussing this topic with friends, I was told that it’s part of the game. I don’t buy that. I can’t agree with that, because when or where it happens matters.
Have you ever heard a Bob Huggins or Neal Brown player trash another team after beating them in competition as the clock winds down? Players and coaches may feel that way, but voicing it would tarnish them, the team and the fan base. It shouldn’t be part of player behavior. Winning a championship means your hard work and talent paid off. However, it doesn’t make you a better person to disrespect your opponent.
One might argue this is the world we live in today. Because I have grandchildren, I am not going to accept that lying down.
If you played your best game and you were victorious, you should enjoy the moment and your accomplishment. Standing tall in defeat and showing humility in victory is a bedrock trait of American culture. We should value good winners as much as we detest sore losers. If we don’t, it means another shot has been successfully fired in the culture wars of American society and, once again, our values are wounded by friendly fire.