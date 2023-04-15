Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Examples of poor sportsmanship are numerous, whether it’s illegal hits in football, throwing elbows in basketball or Maradona punching the ball into the goal in a World Cup game. That type of behavior is injurious to youngsters moving up through the ranks and ultimately a danger to society.

Specific examples abound. What about the infamous incident with New York Rangers’ forward Sean Avery screening goalie Martin Brodeur, Mike Tyson biting Evander Holifield’s ear or Lance Armstrong’s doping scandal?

Joe Manzo is a retired college professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

