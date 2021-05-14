The result of the last census is that West Virginia lost 60,000 people and will lose another congressional seat. Indeed, 60,000 people is a staggering number and almost all counties lost population.
Phil Kabler, Hoppy Kercheval and others, in separate articles, gave us the numbers and the potential for redistricting in recent editions of the Gazette-Mail. They understood the demographic statistics. Demography, the study of population, is usually examined from the standpoint of statistics and geography, i.e., how many births, deaths, position in the life cycle, where from, and where to.There is even a demographic equation that, when applied, will tell you what criterion was most important at the end of a census cycle, i.e., in migration, out migration, births or deaths. Again, the equation is a reflection of the available statistics.
However, encapsulated in demographic theory, beyond the statistics, are the qualitative aspects of population that include education, income, motivation and special characteristics. What jumps out in terms of population loss in the last census cycle is migration. West Virginia is one of 19 states that suffered net migration loss. Ask anyone what our most important export has been and a good share of the respondents will say coal. However, another answer is people, particularly over the past 70 years.
How do demographers feel about migration? The theory is that those who migrate are special people. They are exactly the people you want to keep at home. They are the people who feel they deserve more in life and they are willing to give up family, friends and familiarity with a place to fulfill their needs. Kept at home, those people will demand more, including more from the people in leadership positions. Eventually, if their demands are not met, they will throw up their hands and they will move away.
Voting with your feet is a sign of deep frustration, as moving ranks right behind divorce as a traumatic experience. So, we know who moves, people we don’t want to move.
Who doesn’t move? The economically well-off don’t move. Life is good for the well-off, so why move? The other nonmoving group includes the under-educated, less informed and many times financially struggling people eking out a living. They don’t understand the system and the role of politics in the system. That is bad because a democracy relies on an informed electorate for its very existence. Living in a democracy requires citizens to work to sustain it. You can’t see these qualitative aspects in a population pyramid.
The old-version population pyramid, a graphic of population distribution based on age and sex cohorts we learned in geography class, is not real for the United States. A population that displays a pyramid-shaped distribution reflects poor, Third World countries. First World countries, like the United States, are more appropriately termed population boxes. A population graphic for West Virginia based on being politically enlightened might be different than either of the aforementioned.
Theoretically, we will be left with a barbell-shaped population, heavy on both ends with the middle missing.
Currently, we are offering money to outdoor enthusiasts to move to West Virginia, and that’s OK. What about, however, families who wish to settle in. They have other needs besides free recreational activities. They would, for example, be interested in education for their children.
There is a rule of thumb that states the educated will always rule the uneducated. The well-off will always have their private schools and private universities. The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that taxpayer money can support religious schools. You might recall from your history class that the era we refer to as the Dark Ages is highlighted by the fact that education was based in the monasteries. Information was controlled and censored.
I attended St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School, and I still carry a small scar from the ruler of Sister Agnes Irene to prove it. So, the well-off are less inclined to think of public K-12 education and public universities as important, as are religious leaders.
The majority of West Virginia college graduates leave the state. Moreover, we are the state with the lowest number of residents with a college degree. The number of degrees issued is an obvious indicator of an under-educated population. No matter what leaders of either party say, a college education holds a key to your future.
If you are a great athlete, dancer, musician or inventor a college degree might not be that important, but, for most of us, the only way to a better future is through the books.
College graduates earn much more money over a lifetime than do high school graduates. However, it is especially important to note is that a college education isn’t just about money, it’s also about leading a more comfortable life. It also means finding contentment amid the ups and downs of one’s own life. A college education supports contentment with various viewpoints and perspectives. A college education makes one more of a critical thinker. Public education is, along with a free press and a solid agricultural sector, a foundation stone of our democracy.
Future members of the Legislature can look at continuing population loss in different ways. One could say that, by cutting higher education to the financial bone, the smart ones will leave anyway, let other states educate them. It also means the less-informed people will be easier to manipulate.
What we hope, however, is that our leaders will rise to the occasion as they think of the good of the state in their roles as legislative leaders. The good of the state requires that our tax money should go to public education.
The future of our state won’t only depend on a diesel mechanics program at a community college. In the overall scheme of things, diesel mechanics is no more important than a solid program of social sciences and humanities at an accredited four-year institution.