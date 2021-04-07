Hooray for baseball! Republican critics of Major League Baseball are angry about relocating the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. They holler that players on professional teams and college teams should stop getting involved in politics and “just play ball,” as if political points of view should be left to the professionals, like the Georgia legislature.
The bottom line for the critics is professional athletic teams should just be about the money. They should forget the kids who look up to the athletes and who want to be like them. It appears those critics couldn’t be more wrong.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was moving the game because the new Georgia voting laws don’t share the values he associates with baseball. It’s another way of saying the values of baseball are America’s values. The value of all games lie in how we expect players to approach the game.
Keep in mind it’s not just the MLB and professional news media that are railing against the new Georgia voting laws that constrict access to polling places, drop boxes and water on hot days, but also corporations like Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola, economic stalwarts in the economy of Georgia.
It is of course true that sports, and other games we play, reflect who we are as a people as much as religion, language and political mythology. Baseball is an American game, albeit with roots in foreign games such as cricket and rounders. Its origin is foreign, but so is our origin.
With regard to baseball, we took what was there and made it our own and we have said for over a century that baseball is about home, mom and apple pie. It is about hard work, doing your best, practicing, developing new ideas and winning the right way. As Americans we believe in doing the right thing, playing by the rules and letting all participate.
While we play, we also learn to be good losers.
You don’t have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the racism and indignities heaped upon players like Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron. I was particularly saddened this week by the death of former Yankees player Bobby Brown. My father was a big Yankees fan. Brown was forced to give up playing in two World Series to serve as a doctor during the Korean War.
He didn’t quit baseball because he didn’t play in those games. He didn’t try to sabotage the other teams or players. Rather, he got back into shape, caught up with changes in the game and once again played third base for the world champions.
We would all rather win, but that doesn’t always happen. Great coaches have always said that losing and dealing with adversity is what makes you stronger and better. With regard to losing, we all know that success means we have to be better prepared for the next game. We will work harder, practice more and develop new strategies.
Derek Jeter said, “There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” What Jeter didn’t say was, if you lose, cut off the water in the visiting team’s locker room or cut down the time the visiting team can use the field before the game. He said work harder.
Are you listening, Republicans?
The Republicans have crossed a line against American values by enacting new voting laws in Republican-held legislatures across the county. The Republicans lost the House of Representatives, the Senate and the presidency while winning many statehouses. To reestablish themselves as a majority party in the House of Representatives, the Senate and the presidency, the Republicans, it appears, should be working hard to develop new and better ideas that reflect what’s good for America.
However, they are not doing that. Republican ideas and strategies have proved to be, by virtue of their losses, old and stale. Their old strategy is to whine about the deficit without noting that former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican, told the American public that the deficit doesn’t matter and that President Ronald Reagan, another Republican, proved that the deficit doesn’t matter by running up the largest deficit in American history at the time.
Of course, they never seem concerned about the deficit when they give huge tax breaks to the wealthy.
Their only new strategy seems to be supporting the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. They prefer, so to speak, to take their ball and hold it. In essence, they have stalled the game, rather than working hard toward improving their play.
For Republicans, the only way to win is to stifle those who want to participate in our democratic process. They have wandered off the path of American values by restricting voting opportunities, and baseball, a kid’s game played by adults, is reminding them of our American value system of what winning means.
You should be humble in victory.
You should allow all to participate. We know it’s OK to lose, if you’ve done your best. If you want to win the next time, you should develop new strategies and keep up the hard work.
The Republican legislatures, reminiscent of Mighty Casey at the Bat, are taking the joy out of the game.