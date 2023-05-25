The U.S. Supreme Court Justices have been in the news lately. Fewer than 50% of Americans are satisfied with them. Clarence Thomas tops the list of least favorable.
Thomas said he preferred rolling his RV into a Walmart parking lot where I assume he could get a good night’s sleep among real people to extravagant vacations. It appears, alas, as there are no Walmarts in Indonesia, he was forced into a luxury cruise and hotels while visiting that country. While looking into the Thomas situation, many Americans might have learned for the first time that there is no ethics code for the Supreme Court. It’s not just Thomas. Former Justice Antonin Scalia was thought to have twice violated federal law. There are other justices that have been scrutinized for their behavior.
Let me introduce you to the Court. Samuel Alito is from New Jersey and a Yale law school graduate. Next is Amy Barrett originally from the “Big Easy,” and a graduate of Notre Dame and the Notre Dame School of law. Justice Ketanji Brown from Miami attended Harvard as an undergraduate and law student. Next is Neil Gorsuch, a Harvard Law School grad from Denver. Brett Kavanaugh is from Washington, D.C. He graduated from Yale Law School. Elena Kagan, a Harvard Law School grad, calls New York City home. Chief Justice John Roberts is also a graduate of Harvard Law, his hometown is Buffalo, New York. Sonia Sotomayor is a graduate of the Yale Law School. She hails from the Bronx. Last but not least is Clarence Thomas. He is also a graduate of Yale Law School. He is from Montgomery, Georgia.
What I know about these people is what I read in the newspapers. Still, I believe we can create a model of who they are, and a path to be followed if one chooses to be considered for the Supreme Court.
First, you can be from anywhere in the United States. Secondly, you should major in political science and have an additional major, such as history or government. Roberts is listed as a history major. Alito was a political science and history major. Thomas and Barrett both majored in English literature. (Any major is welcome in law school provided the student does well on the LSAT.) Brown is listed as having a major in government, which I read as a version of political science. They are not broadly trained.
Modeling is about building a pattern without all of the messy details. A model is not reality, it’s a guideline for those wanting better understanding. So, our model for being a Supreme Court justice starts with being pretty darn smart. Secondly, it consists of attending a really good university. In the case of Supreme Court Justices it means you should attend an Ivy League School. Here is where the train runs off the tracks. Those who succeed in any graduate or professional school do not just read the books, they also take notes on the personal positions held by faculty. If their faculty is liberal you should lean to left. If they are conservative you should lean to the right.
Senior departmental faculty members will be pleased with you seeing the world through their eyes. Of course, you might start out knowing how to play the game and pretend their world view is your world view, but eventually you will become a true believer. How will you earn a recommendation for a prestigious clerkship under an influential judge otherwise?
Barrett spoke at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center where she was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in 2021. The same McConnell who shepherded her nomination through the Senate in the last three months of Donald Trump’s time as president. She wanted the public to understand that the court was not made up of partisan hacks. And the laughs keep coming. Poor Barrett, that’s exactly the reason she was appointed.
Currently, the trend on the court is to nominate Catholics. I can only assume my fellow Catholics arrive with pre-dispositions toward a woman’s right to choose. So, right now Catholic, political science/history majors who go on to law schools at Ivy League universities have the best shot at being Supreme Court nominees.
Now we need to take a step back. As noted, those sitting on the Supreme Court are smart, and I believe that to be true. However, there are smart students in biology who go on to be doctors. There are smart students who major in business and earn MBAs. There are smart nurses, social workers, geographers, journalists and chemists who choose not to be lawyers.
So earning a law degree does not mean they better understand America than anybody else. It means they probably understand what’s legal, and what’s legal isn’t always what’s right. Having said that, I want to say that when I need a lawyer I want a smart one. What is a big deal is that those who graduate from law school tend to make the rules in state legislatures and some spend a lifetime as justices on highest court in the land, and that shouldn’t be the case.
These people are just an older version of the undergraduates you passed on campus when you were an undergraduate. Some like beer, some like to party, some believe they are objective, some like fancy vacations and apparently none of them want to follow a code of conduct unless they are the ones who draw up said code.
We the people have a problem with court. Remember, the Republicans were not pleased with the Warren Court. With regard to the Supreme Court Justices, and wanting to be part of the solution, I would suggest we double their salaries, and retire them with a good pension after 10 years. Does it mean a justice has to be impeached and convicted or a constitutional amendment is required to change the tenure of Supreme Court Justices? The answer, if country is more important than tradition, is sure.
Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.