The U.S. Supreme Court Justices have been in the news lately. Fewer than 50% of Americans are satisfied with them. Clarence Thomas tops the list of least favorable.

Thomas said he preferred rolling his RV into a Walmart parking lot where I assume he could get a good night’s sleep among real people to extravagant vacations. It appears, alas, as there are no Walmarts in Indonesia, he was forced into a luxury cruise and hotels while visiting that country. While looking into the Thomas situation, many Americans might have learned for the first time that there is no ethics code for the Supreme Court. It’s not just Thomas. Former Justice Antonin Scalia was thought to have twice violated federal law. There are other justices that have been scrutinized for their behavior.

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

