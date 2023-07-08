I have to admit that, when it was reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened Vladimir Putin’s control of Russia, my thoughts immediately flew to the end of the war in Ukraine, the end of civilian deaths, a better life for Ukrainian children, the end of the subjugation of a sovereign people. I was reminded of the line from the Martin Scorcese movie “Kundun,” “Evil will lose, Goodness will Win.” Hooray, Putin might be a goner.
I was brought back to reality by my own experiences.
I have had some terrible bosses and supervisors. I suspect you’ve had a bad boss or two yourself. I wasn’t alone in my judgement of them as bad. I was joined by others with whom I worked. There was no uprising or revolt on our part. We simply commiserated by telling each other that, sooner or later, the bad boss would leave and whoever replaced them, well, couldn’t be any worse. Of course, that was not true.
Maybe we were just a bunch of whiners but, many times, it seemed to get worse. I worked under an academic dean who never put anything in writing. He left for a better position. I worked for an interim dean who was to be replaced at the end of the academic year. She confessed that she was not going to get involved in any situations that might require her to come back as a witness or discussant. Basically, that meant she was going to just collect a pay check for a year. No doubt, some of you had the same type of experiences in your work life. My conclusion is to avoid thinking “it couldn’t get any worse.”
Prigozhin heads up the Wagner Group. Sometimes he is referred to as Putin’s chef. He earned his title because of his success in selling brats and having a successful catering business. Of course, he wasn’t always successful. In 1980, Prigozhin was convicted of being a repeat criminal and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Wagner Group is his private army of mercenaries and ex-prisoners. I think it’s important to note that, whenever a country turns to mercenaries, it means it is weak, not only in numbers but also in spirit, because there are not enough fighters who believe in the just cause the country is fighting for.
The use of mercenaries, I believe, contributed to the downfall of the Roman Empire. The British used Hessians during the American Revolution, and we used mercenaries, such as Blackwater, in Iraq. The lesson for us should be, so as not to experience our version of the Wagner Group, national service for all.
With regard to Wagner, it is estimated that 80% of these soldiers for hire are former convicts, some of whom were released specifically to fight for the group under Prigozhin. Ukraine is not their first foray into military action. Wagner has also been selling its skills to the highest bidder in Africa. These private soldiers were employed by the Libyans in North Africa. They are currently in Sudan to, get ready for it, protect gold exports from that country. It’s been clear to those who monitor such action that not all of the gold has been protected or exported. So, we might assume that Prigozhin and the Wagner Group are somewhat financially independent of Moscow.
We know that Putin is an empire builder even though there are Republicans who support him, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Greene, besides wanting to stop financial support for Ukraine, has referred to NATO as being run by Nazis. She claims to know that Putin has no further military ambitions in Europe beyond Ukraine.)
Putin was KGB. Trump held Putin in high regard. Putin and Trump telegraphed their punch at Ukraine. Trump was consistently denigrating NATO and his uninformed MAGA supporters were OK with that. Trump lost the election, but Putin apparently thought he would ride what was left of Trump’s reputation, take advantage of a new Biden administration and invade Ukraine. Prigozhin is a seasoned field commander and less of a politician.
Had Prigozhin’s attempted coup been successful, he would have been an ex-prisoner, tough-guy field commander whose goal might have been not to withdraw from Ukraine, but to win at all costs, even if it meant using tactical nuclear weapons. It appears we may never know but, had Prigozhin succeeded, we might have found ourselves living in a darker place because we assumed it couldn’t get any worse.