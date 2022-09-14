We have recently experienced devastating floods from Texas up through Kentucky, West Virginia and in Mississippi.
These recent floods are termed natural disasters. It should be noted that there are scientists who hold the view that flooding is bad but that there is no such thing as a natural disaster. Flooding is a normal environmental process. Rivers, by their nature, flood. Therefore, environmental process points to the fact that people simply live in the wrong places. It’s just easier and cheaper to build on a flood plain.
Of course, there are other problems. In urban areas, where the ground is paved over, excessive runoff results in amounts of water that sewers can’t handle. The pipes that carry water into our homes are, in many places, old and corroded, making the water undrinkable. Finally, there are chemicals that shouldn’t be dumped in the water but are because it is cheaper than doing the right thing. So, that helps us understand the problem for some places is enough or too much water.
There is not enough water in the west. Currently, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon are experiencing drought conditions. There is not enough water in Southern California to support the size of the population living there. Remember, the climate of Southern California is Mediterranean in nature. A Mediterranean climate is dry in the hottest part of the year and wet in the in the coldest part of the year. That brings fires in the summer and fall and mudslides in the winter and spring.
The larger problem might be potential damage to the oceans. The oceans should be of particular concern to us because one-half of the world depends on the oceans for food. Still, I believe it’s hard for us as Americans to empathize with that half of the world because we are not, as a rule, fish eaters.
Some fish tolerate and compete where light penetrates the top layers of the oceans. Some fish thrive in darker areas. Oceanographers understand this as part of the spatial nature of oceans. Global warming accounts for rapidly melting glaciers. In the 1970s, the Saudis, following a popular line of thinking, held a conference at the University of Nebraska, looking for ideas and technologies that would allow for mining icebergs in Antarctica and shipping that water to the dry places on earth that could afford to buy it.
Well, those days of wanting to mine icebergs might be over, as Antarctica and Greenland are losing ice even as I write. Melting glaciers can affect water temperature, which in turn can affect sea life and threaten those living near coastlines.
The people of Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, have been moved to the mainland to protect them from rising sea level because pf climate change. Some coral reefs are degrading, which also can affect fish populations. Peru is one of the world’s top producers of fish meal and its navy patrols its coastal areas to protect fishing grounds from poachers. Military skirmishes and food shortages could set off migrations we haven’t yet thought of.
There also are resources to be found. Of course, there is petroleum in the oceans. We also know there are more minerals in the water than on the land. There is copper, gold, magnesium, nickel and others. My point is that there are people waiting in the wings for the technology that will allow them to mine the oceans.
If we have learned anything, it is that there will be people attracted to mining who are not friendly to the ocean environment. We have devastated local mining areas through air and water pollution. It’s 2022, and some people are still boiling water for drinking and bathing in mining areas. Beyond that, the people who live in these mining areas might find themselves defending the companies that exploit them because their jobs depend on it.
Poison the oceans with gob, fracking, oil spills or nuclear waste, and the world is in trouble. We still don’t know what to do with nuclear waste. You might recall a time in the 1990s, when there was a plan for nuclear waste to be stored in McDowell County. The ruckus raised by West Virginians put an end to that plan.
If we begin to mine the oceans, there will be machinery used and left behind that will corrode, giving off harmful residuals, and a good portion of those depending on the sea for food will suffer. If we are not careful, traditional fish eaters might run out of dietary staples. You might find these people looking at the food on your plate, thinking that your hamburger is starting to look good and asking if you are going to “eat all that?”