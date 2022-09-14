Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

We have recently experienced devastating floods from Texas up through Kentucky, West Virginia and in Mississippi.

These recent floods are termed natural disasters. It should be noted that there are scientists who hold the view that flooding is bad but that there is no such thing as a natural disaster. Flooding is a normal environmental process. Rivers, by their nature, flood. Therefore, environmental process points to the fact that people simply live in the wrong places. It’s just easier and cheaper to build on a flood plain.

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

