Given the political nonsense in Washington, we sometimes lose sight of the fact that we are in an environmental downward spiral. Forty years ago, the start of hurricane season was in late September. This year it was June 1.
If you wanted to avoid a tornado 40 years ago, you’d be advised to stay away from the Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Not anymore. Tornadoes are reported in Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
And the numbers of tornadoes in those states are increasing. Even the number of tornadoes in Virginia is trending up.
How important should climate change be to us? If our car breaks down, we might struggle to get it fixed or buy another. What choice do we have? The local electrical grid goes down. We might lose our hot water, the freezer thaws and your food spoils, but the power is eventually restored.
The effect of high water is catastrophic. You might lose everything you have but, hopefully, there is no loss of life and the water recedes.
However, break the environment, and we can’t fix it or get another one. We might be finished.
Climate change is real, and the accumulation of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide that traps heat, is the root cause.
How do I know climate change is real? I know because nearly all published climatologists accept the aforementioned theory. They are the theorists we need to believe, not physicists, geologists, chemists, or, God forbid, a member of the House of Delegates.
A podiatrist is important under appropriate circumstances, but we don’t consult a podiatrist when we have a heart problem. We consult the doctor who understands the cardiovascular system.
How does climate change affect everyday people like ourselves? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects, because of climate change, an expanding python belt in the Co-Terminus United States.
Pythons?
As temperatures and moisture increases, the northward range of these giant constrictors, abandoned by knuckleheads in the warm wetlands of the Southeast, can survive farther north. Imagine having to worry about letting the dog out to do his business at dusk with python predators lying in wait.
There also is a northward increase in the kidney-stone belt associated with climate change. The thinking is that people traditionally living in cooler temperatures do not pay attention to hydration, which helps prevent the accretion of kidney stones.
If you are wondering why people won’t hydrate as advised, ask yourself why some people won’t get vaccinated.
When the subject of the environment is brought up, those who deny climate change and our role in accelerating it tend to argue the worth of snail darters, green sea turtles and the potato bug.
Fluctuation in temperature or small-creature populations are used by small thinkers and the selfish to discourage thinking and problem solving about the truly indispensable part of our existence, the environment in which we live and thrive.
Every time we have a pizza, my wife thanks the Volga-Deutsch of Kansas for the wheat growing culture they brought from Russia via Germany.
Sometimes, we refer to it as the wheat belt.
Then there’s the corn hog and soybean belt of the Midwest.
Let us not forget an agricultural region in the United Sates along the Oregon-Idaho border. I am sure you recognize Ore-Ida potatoes that are processed into America’s favorite vegetable, french fries.
So, here’s what we know about food. You can grow some food hydroponically, but not on the scale of the wheat belt, corn belt or the potato region. You also can grow food in greenhouses. Travel through the northern part of the United States or southern Canada and you will pass a plethora of greenhouses on the landscape.
In either case, hydroponics or greenhouses, the cost is high and the resulting crop is low, when trying to feed approximately 330 million people.
What you need is a large area with the right soil, right temperature, right rainfall and right growing season.
What if these regions suffer prolonged droughts, too much rain or shorter growing seasons? The “what ifs” are inexhaustible. What if the belts shift into Mexico or Canada? Will those governments keep us out? What if we are flush with food and water, but people in neighboring countries can’t nourish their children?
How far will mothers go to feed their families? Environmental change will affect our view of religion. Has God abandoned us or does he like us better?
It will affect our ability to live in ever-larger groups as people congregate in the better environments that are left.
It will affect our legislators as they find it necessary to protect our eastern water supplies from drought suffering westerners.
Cut through all of the data and potential repercussions and we will still have to protect and support our families.
One thing we can do locally is stand by our mine workers, as noted by Jim Probst in a recent op-ed, by supporting the Save the Futures Act. To save the future, we further have to rein in the image we have that any industry that relocates in West Virginia has the right to poison our air and our water.
There is a price tag involved, and it’s only going to get higher with each passing day that we don’t act appropriately with regard to climate change.