We all know that a free press is a cornerstone of our democracy, although abused by right-leaning media, a free press puts us in the company of other first world countries.
Home ownership is another such cornerstone, although rapidly disappearing as prices rise. Many immigrants who arrive on our shores come with the idea of gaining economic advantage and to be “kings and queens of their castle.” These were peasants, who, in their homelands, lived under the personal rule and whims of their landlords. Owning your own place gives you a stake in our country. It gives you skin in the game of American citizenry.
Another important aspect about being American is access to quality public education. The operative word is “public.” Moreover, more students attend public schools than attend private schools for an education. A publicly educated electorate is necessary to a viable democracy.
Throughout it should be kept in mind the rich and powerful will always have private schools for educating their children, and the educated will always rule the uneducated.
In the past the idea of private schools was not necessarily bad because those sending their kids to private school and colleges paid for them. I attended St. Mary’s and St. Thomas schools up to the sixth grade before transferring to public school. My family paid for me to go to those schools. That’s not true anymore.
Now the taxpayers who sends their kids off to public school also have to pay for those wanting a religious education or homeschooling for their children. What nonsense. We pay taxes and the state gives our money to parents who want to send their children private schools? I guess the commercials we see about President Joe Biden’s so-called socialist agenda don’t apply when Republican-led state legislatures do it. And, it doesn’t matter what the Supreme Court says. (In my view, as an Italian-American who was raised Catholic, Justice Samuel Alito would serve us better busing tables at some pizza joint in Newark. No offense intended to people who actually buss tables at pizza joints in Newark.)
With the collapse of the Roman Empire until the beginning of the Middle Ages, about five hundred years, education was under the hand of religion. Censorship and abuse abounded. Western thought was at risk, but kept alive by the Middle East and Ireland, both on the periphery of Europe. Some extend the dark ages into the Middle Ages where there was little in the way of advancing the lives of the peasantry. For me, it was the 15th century, the age of curiosity and exploration, that began to move us along into modern life and the idea of the best for the most through opportunity (although not all of it was so rosy).
What has helped sustain America is public education and, for some reason, that draws the ire of a lot of people. The problem is we don’t seem to realize that public education needs more than financial support. We are lacking social institutions that public school teachers need to do the best job possible. I don’t necessarily disagree with all of the criticism of the system, but it’s our fault. (I have never been a public school teacher nor administrator, just a citizen and a parent.)
There are, no doubt, a variety of reasons public schools draw criticism, but the one most noticeable to me is the impossible task of asking schools to keep or raise standards for students while improving graduation rates. It can’t be done. You can’t cater to the kids who aren’t interested in school, and there are many of them, and improve standards. You can’t work with kids during the day and then send them home for the next 16 hours to, in many cases, substandard learning environments.
Some of these kids need to be cut loose from the school system and brought back when they are ready to learn. So, are we going to create a generation of young people who just “hang out,” and return to school or earn a GED when they believe they are ready? Seeing the light is not an easy task, so it is my view that we put them into national service.
The military might be an option for some (it’s where I grew up). Or maybe two years working in a hospital or nursing home, given that the military isn’t for everyone, might fulfill our need. I say our need because what is good for them is good for the country.
We are raising a generation of people who have no stake in their own futures or the future of the country. It needs to stop. Oh, and they need to stop using our tax money to support private schools.