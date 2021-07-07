After the November presidential election, a friend of mine flew his flag at half-staff and upside down.
After a few days, I asked, “What’s with the flag?” He told me that, with Joe Biden as president, we would become a socialist country and he wasn’t going to be a socialist. His flag has since been righted.
Mike Lindell, the pillow guy, wants the U.S. Supreme Court to put Donald Trump back in office, to get the communists out of America. I think there is a tendency on the part of the public to conflate socialism and communism. There are volumes of books, reports and papers on both.
Basically, in practice, communism has involved autocratic leaders and governments, most of whom are corrupt and bent on making all people equal, aside from those in power. It has proven itself, by virtue of the collapse of the Soviet Union, not to work.
Aspects of socialism, on the other hand, work fine with liberty and democracy. On my level, it simply involves a democratically elected government supplying its people with some of their needs. For example, health and dental insurance is something we all need. A good infrastructure is a must. Henry Ford created a great car, but no roads. We pay for that through the federal government. Many road contracting companies have gotten rich as capitalists through government socialism.
The elderly need financial support. The financial support they get works its way back into the economy and everybody wins. Their Social Security is not, as Republicans would have you believe, an entitlement.
Lindell’s view of communism is the new McCarthyism. I believe he’s a nonstarter. My friend’s fear of socialism surprised me, because, by several measures, there are socialists living in West Virginia. As I see it, public school teachers and public college and university professors in West Virginia are, to one degree or another, socialists, as are those employed by the state government. Their salary, their health insurance, their retirement all come from the government, and they are told when they can request vacations.
We mostly drive on government roads. Can you imagine what we might be paying if we turned the road system over to private ownership? Still, I own my car and my house, I come and go as I please, I am free to practice the religion of my choice, I am free to speak out when I feel it necessary and I vote.
It should not come as a surprise that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is warning about Democrats wanting to dismantle our government in favor of their so-called socialist agenda. He repeats the same tired line over and over. The real question buried in his stance against socialism is whether McCarthy is himself a socialist. His salary comes from the government. His health insurance is through the government and he receives retirement benefits through the government. He also will receive, when the time comes, a government check for his Social Security benefits, which Republicans, remember, see as an entitlement.
Throughout, McCarthy is free to own his own home, drive on government roads, practice the religion of his choice and vote just like the rest of us. Of course, he makes a lot more money than most of us, $193,400 per year. He might even have investments, certificates of deposit and a savings account.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is all-in on labeling Democratic Party platforms as radical socialism. Meanwhile, McConnell earns a salary of $193,400. A member of Congress can receive a pension for five years of work at age 62. Are there West Virginians who receive 80% of their salary if they work just five years?
Perhaps the biggest of the Republican hypocrites as a supposed staunch foe of socialism is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
She apologized for her comments on the Holocaust but stood firm to her opposition to socialism. She was elected to the one of the highest legislative bodies in the world. However, she has no committee assignments. In essence, she collects her salary, gets her health insurance, gym membership and vacations, all the things she seems to oppose if coming from the government, through the government. Shouldn’t she be paid on the basis of her production in Congress? Shouldn’t her salary be determined by the law of supply and demand in the marketplace?
Since there is no demand for her labor, why is she being paid at all? What is she doing for her people as a member of Congress without any committee assignments? What is she doing for the rest of us? The answer is nothing. Traditionally, Republicans are opposed to welfare, except apparently for other Republicans.
What about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.? Don’t they receive the same benefits? Why don’t I label them as hypocritical socialists? Aren’t they as bad as Kevin McCarthy, the great dissembler? Aren’t they as bad as Mitch McConnell, the self-admitted obstructionist? Aren’t they as bad as Taylor Greene, the congresswoman without portfolio?
No. The Democrats seem to understand that we live in the greatest country in the world. Despite their shortcomings as a party, Democrats want others to share in the bounty. You know this from their proposed congressional bills that improve quality of life for many, including the For the People Act.
Why Republicans are afraid others might get benefits from the government as they do is the big mystery. In a 1962 publication, Michael Harrington popularized the phrase “socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor.” McCarthy, McConnell and Taylor Greene didn’t invent the wheel here.
There are Christians among us who believe the devil’s greatest lie is convincing people he doesn’t exist. Second place goes to the Republicans convincing us they are free-market capitalists.