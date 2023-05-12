Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s time to take out your atlases once again. There are myriad reasons for us to be concerned about strife in Sudan.

The current situation can be attributed to the military’s clash with a para-military group. One leader seeks power and the other seeks to retain power. There are those who are loyal to Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and there are the Rapid Support Forces, loyal to Gen. Mohamed Degalo. Each group, albeit at different times, has demonstrated a lack of regard for those disagreeing with them at the local level. Promises of transitioning to democracy have been ignored.

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you