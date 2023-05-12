It’s time to take out your atlases once again. There are myriad reasons for us to be concerned about strife in Sudan.
The current situation can be attributed to the military’s clash with a para-military group. One leader seeks power and the other seeks to retain power. There are those who are loyal to Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and there are the Rapid Support Forces, loyal to Gen. Mohamed Degalo. Each group, albeit at different times, has demonstrated a lack of regard for those disagreeing with them at the local level. Promises of transitioning to democracy have been ignored.
Given the global economy, our interest in promoting democracy, the Russians wanting a naval base on Sudan’s eastern shore of the Red Sea, our pledge to be the policemen to the world, the stability of the dollar, and the displacement of people, we are clearly bound to be involved in this matter before the region becomes completely destabilized.
There is a humanitarian crisis, too, as more than 100,000 Sudanese people have been driven out of their homes. Meanwhile, large numbers of Ethiopian child refugees are crossing the border into East Sudan, adding to everyone’s concern about human trafficking, according to the International Rescue Committee. The website World Economics has given Sudan a rating of “E,” for extremely poor. Ironically, Sudan is among the top 10 exporters of gold in the world. This, of course, fits with the model of mining areas being among the poorest and least-educated places in their respective countries.
A wide swath of the Sahel, or “coast,” of the Sahara Desert, a region long plagued by hunger and famine, runs through Sudan. Environmental issues, such as overpopulation, deforestation, continuous cropping and a semi-permanent high-pressure system over the Sahara, combine to result in drought and desertification (a term referring to deserts getting larger because of people).
Approximately 30% of the Sudanese population is facing a severe food shortage. Still, the area northeast and south of Khartoum, at the confluence of the White and Blue Nile rivers, has good potential for agriculture. The problem seems to be the lack of transport along the rivers that merge to flow north as the Nile into the Mediterranean. The Blue Nile and White Nile transport cargo based on the rise and fall of water levels. A dam being built by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile is a threat to both Sudan and Egypt.
We can add internal military strife as a cause of hunger, as food is sold on the black market.
There also is a fear that a majority-Muslim population and a sizable minority of Christians occupying different regions of Sudan might lead to conflict over religion. Sudan won’t be the last country with which we will be involved.
Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.