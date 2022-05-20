The editorial that ran in the May 14 edition of the Gazette-Mail told us that division in our country has been stoked by social media. The editorial on May 17 explored the question of whether information on the internet had radicalized the man accused of killing 10 Black people in a grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Throughout history, leaps in human advancement have been brought to us by a variety of means and have had a tremendous effect on us as a people as it spread truth, education and medical treatment that have helped so many. Social media has, in fact, done that, but along with the good comes the abuse.
Surely, the man or woman who invented the wheel had no idea that one wheel would eventually lead to traffic jams. What we know is that roads are important to the infrastructure, and infrastructure is crucial to tying together 330 million people living in a country as huge as ours, allowing people to recognize themselves as Americans first.
The infrastructure is anything that makes people in Beverly Hills, California, aware of the same things as people in Welch, West Virginia. Along with the roads, there are phones, televisions, textbooks and, of course, social media that tie us together spatially.
A slight digression is in order. Few people ever see textbooks as part of the infrastructure, but they are an integral part for sure. The material contained within the textbooks used in New York and California is essentially the same.
You have to prepare students in all states to take the ACT or SAT. Now, there are movements afoot, much through social media, to turn textbook adoption over to parents. It might turn out that school-age kids in one part of the country will know less than school-age kids in other parts of the country because parents are making decisions that, in the past, were left to schools. In the future, we might be correct in saying people in one part of the country are more ignorant than people in another part of the country. The ironic aspect is that kids will catch up on certain subjects on their own through social media — clearly, the wrong source for children.
Henry Ford gave us the car, but he didn’t give us the roads. We pay for the roads. We pay taxes and the government hires private contractors to work in conjunction with our state highway departments for road construction. It’s socialism at its best.
Ford didn’t give us a warning that we would rely heavily on oil from the Middle East. He didn’t tell us that relationship would lead to terrorism and wars. The reason Henry Ford didn’t warn us about the future is because he didn’t know. How many of us are ready to give the late Steve Jobs credit for seeing the future? A single person with mechanical skills is not omniscient.
Let’s compare the developments brought to us by mechanics to “Big Pharma.” Suppose a research pharmaceutical company develops a drug that might alleviate internal medical distress in a certain segment of society. Does that mean it is readily available to the public? First, there is the research and development process by the pharmaceutical company. We are told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does rigorous testing before allowing a drug on the market. This testing includes potential side-effects a drug might have and how it interacts with other drugs. The average time from start to finish is 12 years. (We should be grateful for Operation Warp Speed and the development of the COVID-19 vaccines.)
The question to be asked is if our internal health is more important than our societal health. Maybe technological innovations to communications, i.e., social media, need to pass a rigorous committee audition so we better understand the effects of such inventions. That’s clearly not going to happen.
In the meantime, we might achieve a balance by social media companies over the next 20 or 30 years as people come to understand what is and what is not misinformation being fed to them by leaders who put party before country.
We can only hope the damage to our system and way of life is minimal as we wait 20 or 30 years for that to happen.