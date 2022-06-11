I just bought my daughter a baseball bat. She’s 43 years old, and she is deeply connected to the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
We as Americans need to understand there’s a problem with some of the amendments to the Constitution. The biggest problem at the moment is with the Second Amendment. We claim to value the Second Amendment. I value the Second Amendment. But we don’t seem to value the whole Second Amendment.
How are a baseball bat and my daughter connected to the Second Amendment?
Our problem is with guns. There are several suggestions about how to solve the problem. There is the suggestion of a massive tax on assault weapons. There are suggestions of beefing up support for identifying those with mental health issues. The problem we are having needs to be attacked from many sides. While I agree with the highest possible tax on assault weapons and with identifying those with mental health issues, there is still more that can be done. The Second Amendment calls for “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free-State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
I know a lot of the guys but fewer women, you do too, who own assault type rifles upon which they place a high value. I think most of them mean well. However, when I think of what a militia requires, I seldom think of the people I know who hang out at the local café, diner, or deli-mart.
I’ve spoken with many, mostly anecdotal stuff. Some believe it’s their right to an assault style weapon as Americans. It’s just their right. Some claim it’s for home protection. Some have dreams of heroism if their local, small towns are invaded. They can never explain who exactly will invade the militarily strongest country in the world and start their invasion by attacking their small towns. Of course, it could be them who turn on their fellow Americans. What else do I know about them? Many of them, like Wayne La Pierre, Enrique Tarrio and Donald Trump, are big talkers who never served in the military.
Most of the men and women I know are not very disciplined. They like to go hunting once or twice a year, they like to sit in tree stand and they like to cook out. What they don’t like is being well-regulated and that is important part of the Second Amendment. A well-regulated militia requires marching, physical training and mental agility. So, why not form militias regulated by the government?
Let them keep their assault rifles, but regulate them. Follow the constitution and regulate them and some of them will be less inclined to want a military assault style weapon. No militia membership, no assault style rifle. I am even willing to allow militia personnel to keep their guns at home. The good part is these people should be paid a stipend or expenses for their performance as militia people. (Don’t worry about the cost, all we need to do is shave some dollars off of the subsidy given to the owners of coal mines.) So, if they are deemed unfit by leadership to serve in the local militia, they lose their right to own an assault style weapon. Their option is to shape up or ship out.
I once had an assault weapon issued to me. I haven’t fired a gun, any type of gun, since I turned in my assault rifle when I was mustered out at Fort Dix after serving my mandatory two-year commitment. However, I do own a gun. Despite the nonsensical talking point we hear about “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” guns do kill people. When you are issued a weapon in the military, it’s not a rock, it’s not club and it’s not a stick. It’s a military assault rifle.
The answer to why I bought my daughter a baseball bat is because my daughter is an elementary school teacher. Schools are one of the prime targets if we remember Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and Robb Elementary. My suggestion to her is take the bat to her classroom, decorate it, maybe like a lamp or sculpture of some sort and be prepared to use it, if necessary. This may require a few trips to a batting cage where she can learn to swing for distance and power. I also bought her pepper spray for her classroom. I bought them because I’m betting the Republicans will gut any attempt to make the bipartisan approach to meaningful gun legislation a success.