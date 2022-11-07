Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Republicans, we are told, have a plan that will solve the problem of inflation. Unfortunately, they can’t articulate it. In late October, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., told CNN’s Pamela Brown the Republican plan is to stabilize the economy. That’s the plan. So, in lieu of the nonplan of the Republicans, what’s happening here?

First, I would argue that, if the Republicans have a solution, why not share it for the good of the country? Go to the Democrats and let them know that, together, the problem can be fixed and we all win. The Republicans will get their share of credit for being bipartisan. The news media will applaud their efforts. After the problem is solved, both parties can return to their ideas for a better America and prime themselves for any upcoming elections based on those ideas.

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

