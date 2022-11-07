The Republicans, we are told, have a plan that will solve the problem of inflation. Unfortunately, they can’t articulate it. In late October, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., told CNN’s Pamela Brown the Republican plan is to stabilize the economy. That’s the plan. So, in lieu of the nonplan of the Republicans, what’s happening here?
First, I would argue that, if the Republicans have a solution, why not share it for the good of the country? Go to the Democrats and let them know that, together, the problem can be fixed and we all win. The Republicans will get their share of credit for being bipartisan. The news media will applaud their efforts. After the problem is solved, both parties can return to their ideas for a better America and prime themselves for any upcoming elections based on those ideas.
Oh, I forgot, the Republicans have to clear their ideas with the Ken Griffin, Miriam Adelson and Stephen Wynn. Then there’s Koch Industries, and big donors who support the Republicans by donating money through political action committees and who contribute to Republican campaigns so we can be great again like we were during the Great Depression. You know, of course, the Republicans were in charge during the Depression. You might also recall that the government run by Republicans refused to help everyday people during that time because they viewed helping those in bread lines and soup lines as un-American.
Imagine a government of the people, by the people and for the people not helping its people. The American people got no help until FDR ran for president as a Democrat. Oh, let’s not forget that Time magazine named Republicans George W. Bush, and Henry Paulson, both Republicans; and Libertarian-leaning Alan Greenspan among the top 25 people responsible for the recession of 2008. A recession that Democrat Barack Obama helped fix for us.
My scenario for how the Republicans will handle our current economic problems is to convince the American people to cut Social Security. I don’t actually know how Social Security is linked to inflation, but that doesn’t matter. The Republicans, the masters of messaging, will convince the base by working through right-wing media, that privatization of Social Security will aid in cutting inflation.
The Republicans have been against Social Security since they helped create the Great Depression. So, one possibility is the Republicans will let their hostile base of elders keep their Social Security and go after younger people who have also been paying into the system but not as long by offering a privatization of Social Security option.
I think they should try it themselves first. Let’s try having Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy earn their money standing on their feet eight hours a day at Walmart in order to earn their salaries. Maybe McConnell and McCarthy can get on at a coal mine. In both cases, after a day’s work they would go home and work on their brokerage accounts for retirement purposes. Should McConnell and McCarthy suffer, after their time in the mines, with black lung they can get in line for their benefits like Sam Perdue, whose case was noted on the front page of the Gazette-Mail on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Republican Party’s current message for coal miners and Walmart workers is to stop whining. You can do it. If you choose not to become your own investment counselor, you can find a broker who will invest for you and never be selfish enough, stupid enough or fraudulent enough to mis-invest or otherwise steal your money. There will be no Bernie Madoffs, Charles Keatings, Bear Stearns or Lehman Brothers to pilfer your money or otherwise take the country into a recession.
By opting out of the government-insured Social Security program, you will have done your country a big favor. So, listen up hourly employees, the Republicans have message for you. It’s time to put your hand in your pocket and not out to the government to whom you pay taxes. In fact, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants to do away with the IRS. The one-percenters, as a group, are not opposed. And, if you are lucky enough to secure a job, as robotics begin a leap over human employees, you can count on companies and mine owners to never try to stop paying the pension you thought you were going to receive when you signed on. They are saying to you, “you can trust us.”
Keep in mind the people who want you to privatize your Social Security account and depend on private charities for any other support seem to me to believe that any success they have enjoyed in their lives is due entirely to them. There was no teacher, friend, minister, acquaintance or family member who took an interest in them somewhere along their way. They weren’t born into affluence. They achieved their positions entirely on their own. They did it and so can you.
Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.